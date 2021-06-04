Does the PM share the speechwriter with the head of the NAB?





ISLAMABAD:

Do the prime minister and the president of the NAB have the same speechwriter or is it just a coincidence because when (retired) judge Javed Iqbal gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) On Friday, seven of his suggestions at the highest forum were almost the same as Prime Minister Imran Khan gave at another forum a few months ago.

Comparison of the two speeches shows that only three words are different in the two speeches with regard to the part where both the Prime Minister and the head of the NAB had suggested political actions. Even the sequence and quotation marks remained unchanged.

On February 25, the Prime Minister, addressing the virtual launch event of the final report of the high-level panel on international financial accountability, transparency and integrity for the achievement of the 2030 development agenda (FACTI Panel) made seven suggestions.

The Prime Minister’s seven points included immediate return of stolen assets; sanctions against financial institutions, lawyers and accountants, and other “facilitators” of corruption, crime and tax evasion; disclosure of “beneficial ownership” of companies; a global minimum tax on companies; fair digital taxation; review and revision of unequal investment treaties; and a coherent mechanism for the control of illicit financial flows put in place under the aegis of the United Nations.

Surprisingly, the NAB chairman, as he addressed the UNGA special session against corruption on Friday, apparently copied the part of the speech the prime minister gave in his February speech.

In the context of current global challenges, bold, clear and concrete new commitments are urgently needed, the NAB President said in his speech, adding that member states should actively explore innovative ideas and initiatives to strengthen the framework. international framework to prevent corruption and end impunity.

“This special session is an opportunity for all of us to explore and further develop these ideas, especially on the following priority areas,” he said.

He then reproduced the seven points in the same sequence: “Immediate return of stolen assets; Sanctions against financial institutions, lawyers and accountants, and other “facilitators” of corruption, crime and tax evasion; Disclosure of “beneficial ownership” of companies; A global minimum tax on companies; Fair digital taxation; Review and revision of unequal investment treaties; and A coherent, transparent and inclusive mechanism for monitoring illicit financial flows established within the framework of the United Nations.

The head of the anti-graft body only had the words “transparent and inclusive” in the last bullet. The rest of the text is unchanged.

Among other things, the president said corruption continues to hamper development and deprive people of their rights in far too many places around the world.

Iqbal, citing the recent report of the High Level Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity, said that due to political and official corruption, as well as crime and tax evasion, billions dollars flow out of developing countries every year.

“Seven trillion dollars of stolen assets are parked in countries and jurisdictions” financial “paradise”, copied the head of the NAB another sentence of the speech of the Prime Minister. Although he added two words “and jurisdictions”, but did not bother to change the quotation marks on the word “haven”.

“The flight of these vast resources from developing countries is a main cause of their underdevelopment, their poverty, their inequalities and their political instability”, he plagiarized while the same sentence is present in the Prime Minister’s speech.

In his speech, Iqbal said corruption would cost the world at least $ 2.6 trillion a year, or about 5% of global gross domestic product (GDP). An estimated $ 1.26 trillion is lost each year by developing countries through corruption, bribery, theft and tax evasion, he said, adding: ” This is about nine times the funding of official development assistance ”.

In order to strengthen the global fight against corruption, he said, it is essential to strengthen international cooperation and to effectively prevent, detect, investigate and prosecute corruption, as well as to apply effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions. and recover criminal assets.

While there may be no connection between the government and the NAB, surprisingly as it may seem, the NAB had already made its way into the PTI government’s biennial performance report regarding various government departments and divisions. .

In the table of contents, the second chapter is titled “Accountability” and when opening the chapter the title reads “National Accountability Office” with a photo of the NAB President with President Arif Alvi and the President of the ‘National Assembly Asad Qaiser just below. .

Time and time again Prime Minister Imran and government ministers have stated that the NAB is an independent and autonomous body created to control the government, with the power to arrest even a sitting prime minister and that it works independently. without any government interference.

However, the fact that the NAB was given a place in the government performance report raised many eyebrows and reinforced the idea that the NAB is apparently the accountability body of government.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos