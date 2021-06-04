Donald Trump reacts to two-year Facebook ban, calling it an insult





Donald Trump has reacted angrily to his two-year Facebook ban and called his continued suspension by the social media giant an insult.

The company Mark Zuckerbergs has announced that the former president will be banned from its platforms until January 2023, when it will ask experts to examine whether it is safe to let him return.

Mr. Trump was indefinitely suspended from Facebook following the January 6 Capitol riots, in which his supporters violently attempted to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens’ election victory.

Facebook’s move is an insult to the 75 million record-setting people, as well as many more who voted for us in the rigged 2020 presidential election, Trump said in a statement Friday. .

They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censorship and silence and eventually we will win. Our country can no longer endure this abuse!

Shortly after issuing his first statement, Mr. Trump sent a follow-up in which he directly attacked Mr. Zuckerberg.

Next time I’m at the White House, there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. That will be all business! Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump’s initial suspension by Facebook was backed by the company’s supervisory board last month, but its members criticized its indefinite duration and called for changes to be made.

Now Mr Zuckerberg has introduced new rules that formalize the length of suspensions granted to users who break his rules.

After being suspended by Facebook and other social media platforms, Mr. Trump finally set up a blog in order to post statements.

But it was closed earlier this week after running for just 29 days.

Facebook has acknowledged that his decision to suspend Mr. Trump for two years before considering his case is likely to draw criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.

An analysis of Mr. Trumps’ Facebook posts between January 2020 and 2021 showed that he had pushed disinformation about Covid-19, election fraud and used violent rhetoric in more than 1,400 posts, according to the Media Matters group.

A few months ago, Mark Zuckerberg explicitly acknowledged that Donald Trump had used Facebook to incite a violent insurgency. Today, Facebook announced that it may restore Donald Trump’s account after a two-year suspension, said Angelo Carusone, chairman of watchdog Media Matters.

And he added: Facebook’s words don’t reflect its actions, and at the end of the day, it just seems to be part of a larger Facebook model that reflexively appeases right-wing critics and empowers extremists.

The big takeaway from today’s decision is that Facebook is gearing up to reinstate Trump and in the short term the platform will remain a bubbling cauldron of extremism, disinformation and violence.

