As China’s carbon emissions continue to rise, the the government responded to economic pressures by ordering no more production of highly polluting coal.

At , Premier Li Keqiang called an executive meeting Council of State at cabinet level to review responses to the growing wave of raw material price hikes that threatened China’s economic recovery with soaring commodity costs including iron ore, copper and coal.

The government was pushed into action by a sharp increase of 6.8- percentage increase in the official producer price index (PPI) for April, increasing the risk that inflationary pressures passed on to consumer markets, disrupting the recovery of pandemic crisis.

Particular attention was paid to coal, which represented 56.8 percent of China’s primary energy last year and about 60 % of its current electricity consumption, according to the China Electricity Council and China Dialogue, a independent organization reporting on China’s environment.

As in previous cases of price pressure, the government responded with a combination of increased supply promises and non-market measures to control prices.

“The country’s rich coal resources will still be wiretapped, “Li said, as reported by the Xinhua Official Journal. agency.

“The main coal companies will be encouraged to increase their production and supply while ensuring safety, and wind capacity, solar. hydropower and nuclear power will be increased to ensure energy supply during peak summer hours, ”he said.

Four days later, the country’s main planning agency and four other departments brought together industrial groups to a flagrant offense of language, threatening them with sanctions to respond to market supply and demand forces.

According to Xinhua, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told officials of industries dealing iron ore, steel, copper and aluminum to “function in accordance with with laws and regulations and keep prices in order.

“Excessive speculation”

In both meetings, the government cited the influence of “Rising world prices” as a contributing factor to push the raw materials at record levels. The accounts said nothing about China’s growing demand for materials or the 18.3% economic growth rate in the first quarter recovery as having nothing to do with price peaks.

Instead, authorities blamed “excessive speculation” and ordered industrial groups to be silent on prices pressures.

There would be “zero tolerance” for “irregularities such as such as price manipulation, fabrication and dissemination of fake information on price increases, price increases and hoarding ”, the the authorities have warned.

Such practices would be “dealt with to the fullest extent the law, ”the agencies said.

The immediate effect sent a chill through the heat commodity market as buyers moved away from government threats.

Steel prices have fallen by more than 5% and falling prices iron ore approached its daily trading limit, Bloomberg News reported on . But beyond the immediate effect, the the impact remained uncertain.

The government attack on the demand side seemed likely stun suppliers in a downturn followed by shortages at a moment when the government is also worried about the delay consumption which slowed down its recovery plans.

Similar episodes of interference in overheated markets have played poorly in China, and lower price orders seemed sure to hurt investment and profits.

During an event organized by the China Finance 40 Forum, economists urged the government to let market forces take their course on South China Morning Post reported.

“If the government takes immediate action against prices increases by capping prices or subsidizing businesses, it would affect the normal adjustment of the market, ”said Gao Shanwen, chief economist at Essense, based in Shanghai Securities.

Unpredictable responses from industry

Conflicting coal policies are likely to give industries little confidence in the government in the short term remedies.

Reuters last month reported an apparent attempt to stop a increase in coal prices since April by suspending the daily price iindex reports. The tactics appear to have had little effect.

At , the China Taiyuan Coal Transaction index Central Shanxi Province Grows 4.67 in One Week earlier, marking the sixth consecutive week of increases.

At , the index flattened with a drop of 0.02 percent, but the month’s prices remained up almost 14 percent.

As the threat of government crackdown fueled market fears, industry reactions remain unpredictable.

“That Beijing partly deal with a problem of its own manufacturing is most evident in steel, where prices have soared to records after the government set targets on production restrictions and ordered production to drop this year. Instead, production jumped to record levels in April, ”Bloomberg said.

Controlling coal prices can be a key to achieving compliance energy-intensive industries.

But a further increase in coal production will pose a additional challenge to President Xi Jinping’s climate commitment reach a peak in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve neutrality by 2060.

Coal production rose 0.9% last year to $ 3.84 billion metric tons after climbing 4.2% in 2019 and 5.2% % in 2018. In the first four months of this year, coal production increased by 11.1 percent over the previous year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Increase in carbon emissions

Even before the latest threat of inflation and plans to increase production, Xi promised in April only that China “strictly limit the increase” in the use of coal during 2021- planning period of 2025 and would start to “gradually reduce it” in 2026-2030.

Continued increases push carbon emissions to new heights and decreasing the impact of the possible reductions promised by China.

In a report released last month for www.carbonbrief.org, weather activist Lauri Myllyvirta calculated that China’s carbon emissions increased by 14.6 percent over the previous year in the first quarter, the fastest rate in more than a decade.

Some 70 percent of the increase in emissions came from higher consumption of coal. And 60 percent of the increase the use of coal came from the electricity sector, Myllyvirta said.

In the past year, conservationists have published countless studies and reports criticizing China for continue to build coal-fired power plants despite the prospect that many and perhaps all will have to be closed prematurely in order to meet Xi’s climate goals.

But last month, at least five Chinese provinces warned of power shortages this summer due to a combination of factors such as demand induced by recuperation and declining hydropower manufacturing this year.

The provinces of Shandong, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Yunnan accounted for more than a third of Chinese power consumption last year, said Platts Commodity News.

The early onset of warm weather and the demand induced by the recovery have already led to the rationing of electricity for industrial users in Guangdong and Yunnan provinces, the South China Morning Post reported this week.

High-tech factories in several manufacturing centers have been ordered to reduce or close for one to three days a week, Financial Time mentionned.

Power shortages may have temporarily put a stop to controversies over new coal-fired power plants and arguments that they are no longer needed, although a Reuters report in May also cited the shortcomings of China’s power grid.

“Coal-fired power plants remain essential to ensure the stable supply of electricity and provide supplements for renewable energy production, ”said Su Wei, deputy secretary general of the NDRC, according to Platts.

Escalating costs for the Chinese economy will be weighed against those of the global climate, but it seems that the the government has already decided to serve short-term interests by asking for more coal.