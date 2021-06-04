Biden to meet NATO Secretary General ahead of Brussels summit | NATO News





Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Washington to discuss the agenda including Russia’s security challenges, cyber attacks.

United States President Joe Biden will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House ahead of the upcoming NATO summit on June 14 in Brussels. Biden and Stoltenberg will discuss the many issues on NATO’s agenda, including strengthening transatlantic security in the face of challenges from Russia and China, White House press secretary Jen said on Friday. Psaki. They will also discuss NATO’s adaptation to deal with threats such as cyberattacks and climate change, while continuing to ensure a more equitable sharing of responsibilities among allies, Psaki told reporters during a briefing. briefing. Stoltenberg will meet Biden at the White House on Monday, June 7, she said. Afghanistan is almost certainly on the agenda as the United States and NATO strive to withdraw their forces before Biden’s 9/11 deadline. The United States has had around 3,500 troops in Afghanistan and NATO around 7,000. The withdrawal is proceeding rapidly in accordance with an agreement Washington struck with the Taliban. The US State Department announced on Friday that the Biden administration will provide new humanitarian aid of $ 266 million to Afghanistan, fearing the country faces an uncertain future following the withdrawal of US forces. The funding is intended to provide assistance to vulnerable groups, including internally displaced people and women and girls at particular risk, the State Department said in a statement. After the NATO summit in Brussels, Biden is planning a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held in Geneva. The president expects to raise a number of issues, including Ukraine and what we see as aggressive border behavior by the Russians, Psaki said. In addition, Biden will pressure Putin on human rights and raise US concerns about recent cyberattacks emanating from Russia, including the SolarWinds hack and recent ransomware incidents. We expect there will be some difficult conversations in the future, but this is an opportunity to discuss areas where we have a mutual interest such as nuclear security and stability, the spokesperson said. the White House. Stoltenberg met earlier this week with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and separately with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. NATO wants sanctions against Belarus to be fully enforced following the crash landing of a Ryanair flight between Greece and Lithuania in May, Stoltenberg said at a press conference with Johnson on June 2 . President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden prepare to embark on the first overseas trip of her presidency to the UK, Belgium and Switzerland starting June 10 [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters] Biden will travel to Europe from June 10 for a series of high-level meetings attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Queen Elizabeth. Speaking at a Russian economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin said he does not expect any breakthrough from the Geneva summit, but hopes it will help create the conditions for a future normalization of US relations. Russians, the Reuters news service reported. The United States and European countries imposed economic sanctions on Russia after its annexation of Crimea and military action in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Ahead of the summit’s announcement, the Biden administration lifted sanctions on the company building the Nord Stream II gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. Putin said on Friday that the last section of the pipeline would be completed soon, as the United States seeks good relations with key partners in Europe.







