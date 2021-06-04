Modi reviews vaccination campaign and highlights vaccine wastage | Latest India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the country’s vaccination campaign on Friday and called on authorities to take action to reduce vaccine wastage, which he noted was still high . The meeting brought together senior leaders including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others.

The PM was briefed on the current availability of vaccines and the roadmap to accelerate it. He was also informed of the efforts undertaken to help various vaccine manufacturers to increase vaccine production. The Indian government is actively working with vaccine manufacturers and helping them to facilitate more production units, financing and supply of raw materials, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister was also informed of the technical measures taken to make the vaccination process more user-friendly.

The review meeting comes a day after the United States announced it would distribute Covid-19 vaccines in India as part of its global vaccine sharing strategy. Shortly after the president’s announcement, US Vice President Kamala Harris called Prime Minister Modi about the decision.

The vaccines received by India will be part of the first 25 million doses of the 80 million that will be donated by the United States to several countries. India is part of two baskets – via Covax and directly from the United States – but the exact figures have yet to be released.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India has exceeded 227.5 million, including more than 3.3 million doses administered on Friday.