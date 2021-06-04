Pakistan: climate action must respect human rights as country hosts World Environment Day





Pakistani authorities must ensure that human rights are placed at the heart of ambitious new plans to mitigate the impact of climate change, Amnesty International said, ahead of the organization of World Environment Day in the country on June 5.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the World Environment Day virtual conference, which brings together governments, businesses and citizens from around the world to address pressing environmental issues. A slew of new adaptation measures have been announced by authorities in recent weeks, including the continuation of a massive tree-planting campaign (commonly known as the Billion Tsunami Trees), protection of wetlands, expansion of mangrove forest cover, electronic vehicle policy and a Eurobond to finance the construction of two dams.

Rimmel Mohydin, Amnesty International South Asia Campaigner

Pakistan is expected to be among the countries most affected by rising temperatures over the coming decades, with recent joint findings from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank highlighting its increased risk of extreme weather events and insecurity. food.

Make no mistake, the climate crisis is also a human rights crisis that Pakistanis already experience on a daily basis. Even now we see how climate change affects the right to life, water, food, housing, health, sanitation and an adequate standard of living and working, said Rimmel Mohydin, South Asia Campaigner at Amnesty International.

Prime Minister Khan is right to make this issue a top priority, but it is essential that the announced measures incorporate human rights as a guiding principle. Without it, the rights of some of Pakistan’s most marginalized people, including day laborers, indigenous peoples and women facing intersecting forms of discrimination, risk being compromised, with existing inequalities even more entrenched.

Discriminated women, day laborers and indigenous peoples disproportionately suffer from climate change due to their lack of access to financial and technical resources and greater exposure to the elements when working outdoors . Pakistan’s climate change mitigation plans must take a participatory approach. Authorities should make efforts to ensure that women, indigenous peoples and members of other marginalized communities are included in decision-making processes and receive the support necessary to participate meaningfully.

Under the Paris Agreement, states parties were required to submit new, more ambitious plans for 2030 (Nationally Determined Contributions NDC) and long-term strategies by December 31, 2020. Although Pakistan’s pursuit of the restoration of ecosystems is commendable, the country has still not made its submission.

In January 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that new coal-fired power plants would be banned in Pakistan. This must not only be followed by solid implementation, but also facilitate access to energy for all, ensuring that already disadvantaged communities do not lose access to power.

It is essential that the announced measures integrate human rights as a guiding principle

Continued support for fossil fuels is incompatible with the protection of human rights and more information should also be shared with the public on when the phase-out begins and how communities will be affected.

As Pakistan begins to shift its economy from fossil fuels to a low-carbon economy and a resilient society, it must ensure that this decision is fair for everyone and helps strengthen human rights for all transition really fair.

Background

World Environment Day, which Pakistan is co-organizing with the United Nations Environment Program, takes place on June 5.

