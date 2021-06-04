Donald Trump Jr. sells video messages for $ 500 after joining Cameo





Have a great time, really appreciate the support and hope to see you at a MAGA rally in the near future. Happy Birthday dude! Trump wrote in one post.

Donald Trump Jr. now offers personalized video messages to people through Cameo.

According to the Trumps Cameo profile page, The Trump Organization’s executive vice president sells videos for $ 500 each. It also offers direct messages to fans for $ 19.99.

Cameo is an online platform that allows everyone from celebrities and social media influencers to ordinary people to share personalized video messages with supporters and fans. Creators can set their own prices and decide whether or not they want to meet a demand, Business Insider reports.

The Trump profile is listed in the activist category on Cameo. His biography reads in part, Father, Patriot, Outdoorsman, Businessman, Political Commentator, and # 1 NYT Best-Selling Author.

The president’s former son has already posted several Cameo videos where he shares congratulatory messages, happy birthday wishes, and general greetings. He also makes MAGA references and includes rhetoric in support of his father’s agenda.

Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that his family had racked up tens of millions of dollars in legal bills related to a criminal investigation, PEOPLE reports.

The New York attorney general’s office told PEOPLE last month that the Trump organization was involved in at least one ongoing criminal investigation related to its past dealings. The organization denies any wrongdoing, according to PEOPLE.

Amid the ongoing investigation, people took to social media to share their dislike of the Trumps Cameo business.

So pathetic that Donald Trump Jr. is on Cameo. Book me on Cameo, tweeted actor and comedian Michael Ian Black.

Donald Trump Jr. is on Cameo and you can bet there is a prosecutor wondering if it would be worth $ 500 to send a request for a short video of him confessing to all his financial crimes, wrote Twitter user @ BoozyBadger.

Meanwhile, some Cameo users are excited about this new offering. Some even left reviews on Trump’s new page sharing their appreciation, as shown on his profile.

In a birthday greetings video, Trump linked himself to the self-promotion and used the video to encourage a Cameo client to attend future MAGA events.

Steve, this is Donald Trump Jr., he said. Nicole and the children tell me that you are a big fan of my father, of myself, of the family, of the MAGA movement. More importantly, you are also passionate about turkey hunting, deer and the outdoors, and I just want to say that is awesome.

He then congratulated the individual on his 47 years.

I want to wish you a happy birthday, I hope you get outside and even though you were sort of out of season you might also like fishing, Trump said.

The video is 38 seconds long.

Trump’s bio says he will donate part of the proceeds to Project Shadow Warriors. Shadow Warriors Project supports military contractors and it is not clear how much of the proceeds will be donated, PEOPLE reports.

