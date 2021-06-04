Opinion: China’s three-child policy is a triumph of bureaucracy over logic and humanity

A woman holds her baby in her arms during the sunset flag lowering ceremony on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, September 21, 2018. GILLES SABRI / The New York Times Press Service

If you are a woman who has been a Chinese citizen for the past four decades, you have probably feared fertility workers. If you get pregnant, meetings with these officials are a regular occurrence, you need to register your pregnancy with the National Health Commission, a lengthy process. Until recently, if it was your second or third pregnancy, fertility executives could fine you big, or they would tell your employer to fire you, or force you to terminate the pregnancy or to force you to terminate the pregnancy. sterilize.

On Monday, at a Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, these workers were given a new job: to enforce China’s new three-child policy. It will replace the one-child policy, which entered into force in 2016, which in turn replaced the famous one-child policy, created in 1980.

Westerners tend to view this aggressively bureaucratic approach to family size as a distinct feature of Chinese Communism, and some think the policies are success stories. Both views are wrong. Neither one- or two-child policies have had a significant effect on China’s birth rate, in either direction, and it seems certain that the three-child policy will not have either. And the thought behind them is an unfortunate import from this side of the world.

The story continues under the ad

China, like most countries, does not have enough children to keep growing. It is on average 1.3 children per woman; its population is expected to peak around 2030, at around 1.4 billion today.

You would think that would be more than enough for a country. By the most reasonable measures it is. But China’s growing prosperity means that life expectancy continues to rise, so the population is aging. Projections show that China’s national pension plan will be bankrupt in the late 2070s.

Once again, China is far from alone here. The usual response is either to recognize that workers will have to pay higher pension contributions and taxes, or to increase immigration, or (as seen in Canada and Germany) both.

In China, it’s neither. Xi decided to continue the 41-year approach of micromanaging the number of children.

Some speculated that he might be afraid to dive that huge army of fertility workers, probably in the millions, unemployed. But there’s a bigger reason: Beijing officials have been made to believe it.

When the one-child policy was proposed in 1979, China was a country of peasants with large families and high levels of starvation poverty. It was the fault of the policies of the Chinese Communist Party, which from the 1950s had avoided economic modernization that led to smaller families.

But influential Western leaders and academics, obsessed with population growth as an intrinsic global problem, believed the solution was to control the growth itself, rather than its causes. The apocalyptic study of the population of the Club de Romes The limits of growth, widely discredited elsewhere, had enormous influence on Beijing, and led directly to the policy of 1980.

The story continues under the ad

The one-child policy has done nothing except to increase the rate of forced abortions and sterilization. As demographers have conclusively proven, about 70 percent of the decline in family size in China had already occurred in the decade preceding the one-child policy; the remaining 30 percent is entirely attributable to urbanization, income growth and women’s education.

The reduction in the size of the Chinese family has never required a one-child policy and it will not develop due to a two or three child policy. The idea of ​​solving pension costs with carrots and demographic sticks has been loudly championed by American society business advisers, and again Beijing took the bait.

What would make him grow up? The same things that increase the size of families in countries, like Canada, that really need population growth.

a Chinese man survey asked young couples why they weren’t willing to have an extra child. The main reasons were economic burdens (75 percent), lack of childcare support (51.5 percent) and the maternity penalty, in which women with children are denied raises and offers. employment (35.3 per cent). There is clearly a gap between how many children couples want to have and how many they end up having like there are in Canada, but it will not be filled by ordering them to have another baby.

China has little support for child care. Its health system is largely paying. Getting children into college requires significant fees paid to private tutoring providers. Companies often do not hire women of childbearing age. Having a second or third child, in other words, is prohibitive.

In this regard, China has become a completely normal country with familiar problems. Sadly, it’s stuck with a government that prefers to solve them by making life more difficult for women.

The story continues under the ad

Keep your opinions sharp and informed. Receive the Opinion newsletter. register today.