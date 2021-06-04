Donald Trump banned from Facebook for at least two years





Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook for at least two years, the social media giant announced.

The former president has been suspended indefinitely from all Facebook platforms following the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, in which his supporters violently tried to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

Now, Mr Trumps’ account will remain suspended until January 7, 2023, and the company Mark Zuckerbergs says he will only get it back if the risk to public safety has diminished.

Facebook’s independent supervisory board confirmed Mr. Trump’s initial suspension last month, but it criticized the company indefinitely, which led Mr. Zuckerberg to introduce the new rules.

Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions were a serious violation of our rules which deserve the highest sanction available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 of this year, Nick Clegg, Facebook vice president of global affairs, said on Friday.

At the end of this period, we will call in experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has decreased.

We will assess external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assemblies, and other markers of civil unrest.

If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a period of time and continue to reassess until that risk subsides.

Facebook also announced that if Mr. Trump were allowed to use Facebook products again, he would face a strict set of rapidly increasing penalties that would be enforced if he violated the usage rules.

Mr Clegg said this will include the permanent deletion of Mr Trumps’ pages and accounts.

In establishing the two-year penalty for serious violations, we felt that it should be long enough to allow for a period of safety after the acts of incitement, significant enough to deter Mr. Trump and others from committing acts. also serious. violations in the future, and to be proportionate to the seriousness of the violation itself, he added.

And he acknowledged that the controversial move could face criticism from both Mr. Trump’s supporters and his opponents.

There are many people who think it was not appropriate for a private company like Facebook to suspend an outgoing president from its platform, and many others believe that Mr. Trump should have been immediately banned for life, has he declared.

We know that today’s decision will be criticized by many on both sides of the political divide, but our job is to make a decision in the most proportionate, fair and transparent way possible, in accordance with the instructions that gave us the Supervisory Board.

The company’s supervisory board, made up of media, legal and other experts, acknowledged the measures Facebook announced and said it would conduct its own review before making any further comments.

