Can Turkey become the leader of Turkish countries?





The path of the Turks began in the steppes of Central Asia and continued towards the West. It is a historical story that tells not only the immigration of the Turks but also the transfer of their culture and way of life, their music and their literature from Transoxiana to Anatolia and the Balkans. In the history of mankind, the Turks have always played dramatic roles, becoming one of the main agents who ended historical ages and launched new and more advanced periods. Over the past 1500 years, the Turkish people have opened wide horizons for human civilization. After their adoption of Islam, they became the most devoted guardians, heroic standard bearers and noble warriors of Islam. When the Turks began to immigrate from their homeland due to its natural harshness, they destroyed and founded empires on their way to the West. From the Mamluks and Timurids to the Seljuks and Ottomans, they ruled Eurasia for hundreds of years. In this column, I would like to discuss the growing influence of Turkey on the lands populated by Turks. Hegemony in the world At the end of the Cold War, the international bipolar system was replaced by the unipolar hegemony of the United States. After the United States had served as the sheriff of the world for three decades, however, the international balance of power began to be reshaped. As Russia returned to the world stage, continental Europe lost its former importance and Turkey became a regional power on the international stage. Most importantly, China has become a world power. Today, China poses a threat not only to the United States, Russia and India, but also to the Turkish states. Even though Turkish countries cover a vast geography, they are not strong in terms of demographics. In one of his articles, the former Chinese chief of staff pointed out that China could easily bring these Turkish states under its influence, describing their current situation as a blessing for China. Turkish countries In this international context, Turkey should emerge as a leader for Turkish countries. After the end of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in favor of the latter, the territorial link between Turkey and Turkish countries was re-established through Nakhichevan. Due to the growing Chinese threat, the United States and Russia have consented to Turkey’s initiatives in the region. In terms of soft power, Turkey is one of the most powerful countries on the international stage, holding political and cultural influence over the Turkish peoples who live in the Balkans, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and in Turkish countries. In particular, the formation of lasting solidarity between Turkey and the Turkish states is both necessary and inevitable in terms of regional and international dynamics. US President Joe Biden and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan will meet at the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14. In negotiations over Turkish-US relations, Biden should take into account Turkey’s immense soft power and its importance in their rivalry with China.

