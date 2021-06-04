Senior Trump official testifies before special grand jury





A senior Trump Org official testified before a special grand jury convened by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office, according to a report. Trump Org comptroller Jeff McConney was among several witnesses who testified, ABC News reported. The organization will determine whether criminal charges are justified against Donald Trump or his company. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has called one of the Trump Organization’s top officials to testify before a special grand jury that will decide whether criminal charges are warranted against former President Donald Trump, his company or his employees, he said. ABC News reported.

Jeff McConney, who is controller and senior vice president of the Trump Organization, is among several witnesses who have already testified, but he is the first company employee called to appear before the special grand jury, the outlet said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. called a grand jury last month as part of his office’s investigation into the former president’s company. The grand jury will meet for six months, instead of a standard month, and decide whether to indict the two-year investigation.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is conducting a major investigation into the finances of the Trump Organization and Trump. With the New York State Attorney General’s Office, he is examining whether Trump or the Trump Organization violated state tax laws by skewing real estate appraisals in order to benefit from favorable loan and insurance rates while paying little tax.

Daniel R. Alonso, former MP for Vance and now a lawyer at Buckley LLP, told NBC News that McConney was likely one of the key figures in the investigation. Along with CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose prosecutors are also seeking cooperation, McConney is said to have a deep understanding of the finances of the Trump Organization through his role as comptroller.

Trump decried Vance’s investigation, denouncing it as politically motivated. Under New York State law, indictments for felony punishable by one year or more in prison must be laid by a grand jury rather than directly by prosecutors.

