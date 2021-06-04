Rich states haven’t done enough for the environment, says Prime Minister Khan





By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam, Reuters / Islamabad

• Pakistan seeks Afghan settlement before withdrawal of foreign troops • Khan ready for talks with India if given Kashmir roadmap

The richest countries in the world have not done enough to tackle global warming, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said yesterday, adding that his country has done more than any other in the world to tackle rising global warming. emissions compared to its economic means. United Nations World Environment Day today, is one of the countries most affected by climate change, having been regularly affected by devastating floods in recent years, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and destroying tracts of agricultural land. enough: the answer is ‘no’, ”Khan said in an interview with Reuters at his official residence in Islamabad. “The emissions come from rich countries. And I think they know they haven’t done enough. This year, World Environment Day will serve as the launch of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration, calling for urgent action to revive damaged ecosystems. Under Khan, Pakistan undertook a number of restoration works. projects, including a 10 billion tree planting campaign. This week, Khan planted the billionth tree in this campaign. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) said in a report released yesterday that over the past five years Pakistan has experienced an environmental turnaround after years of declining natural capital, but more needs to be done. . Khan said developing countries like Pakistan had done “more than enough” to tackle global warming and climate change despite limited budgets and a host of issues to deal with, such as in education and health. “To take out as much money as we did – in proportion to our GDP and disposable income – I think Pakistan has done more than any country in the world,” he said. gic restoration projects, Pakistan has also recently become active in the global green finance market, seeking access to finance for environmentally friendly projects and reducing its dependence on fossil fuels. Pakistan said the World Bank has estimated the country’s new planting projects to be worth $ 500 million. , and that the valuation could reach $ 2.5 billion if carbon pricing estimates increase. Khan said global green finance and valuation of natural assets provide good incentives for the developing world to protect the environment. “If you can prove to people that by protecting your environment you can also gain something, it means that you have more buy-in from people,” he said. “Remember: hungry people don’t really care about the environment.” Prime Minister Khan also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan was pushing for a political settlement in Afghanistan ahead of the departure of foreign troops later this year, to reduce the risk of civil war in its western neighbor. The United States has announced that it will withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan on September 11, after a two-decade presence. More than 20 allied countries plan to follow suit. “There is a lot of fear right now. in Pakistan, and I assure you that we are doing our best to ensure that there is some kind of political settlement before the Americans leave, ”Khan told Reuters. Violence in Afghanistan has risen sharply since the announcement of the troop withdrawal, as the insurgent Taliban resisted pressure from Washington and its allies to strike a political deal leading to a peace deal. “From the moment the Americans gave a date, when they were going to leave Afghanistan … the Taliban felt they won the war,” Khan said, adding that it would not be easy to get Taliban concessions after the US decision. The prime minister said Pakistan would suffer the most, after Afghanistan itself, if there was a civil war. and a refugee crisis. “And then there would be pressure on us to get involved and be a part of it, “Khan said. He said his government had changed decades-long Pakistani policy in favor of” strategic depth “in Afghanistan to ensure that there was had a friendly government there. “Any Afghan government chosen by the people is one that Pakistan should deal with,” Khan said, adding that Pakistan “should not try to manipulate Afghanistan.” Pakistan has long been accused of harboring s leaders. and Taliban fighters, whom Islamabad helped seize power in 1996, even as the insurgent group battled foreign troops led by the United States. Khan said many depended on US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, with the help of Pakistan and Afghanistan, to find a settlement to avoid less bloodshed. The prime minister also spoke about the situation in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. Khan has said Pakistan is ready to resume talks with rival India if Delhi provides a roadmap to restore Kashmir’s previous status. The two nuclear- armed neighbors both control a part of Kashmir but claim it in full. In 2019, India withdrew the autonomy of Kashmir under Indian rule in order to tighten its grip on the territory, triggering indignation in Pakistan, the deterioration of diplomatic relations and the suspension of bilateral trade. “If there is a road map, then, yes, we will talk,” Khan said. Previously, Khan and his government felt that India should first reverse its 2019 stages so that any normalization process can begin. “Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to essentially undo what they have done, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions … then it is acceptable, “the prime minister said. Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Khan said he always wanted a” civilized “and” open “relationship with India. “It makes good sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the subcontinent, the best way is to trade with each other,” he said, referring to the example of the European Union. . India had crossed a “red line” by revoking the autonomy of its part of Kashmir. “They have to come back so that we can resume the dialogue,” Khan said, adding, “at the moment there is no response from India.” Last year, Indian officials said the two governments had opened a diplomatic return route aimed at a modest roadmap to normalize relations in the coming months.

