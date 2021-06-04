Commentary: One hundred years of revolution, China still does not take its eyes off poverty

SINGAPORE: Earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared total victory over the problem of absolute rural poverty, saying that fulfilling the pledge he made in 2015 was a miracle.

It would be nothing less than a miracle for China to eradicate poverty as it has a massive population who share too little arable land, making rural poverty almost inevitable.

Publicity

Publicity

As the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) approaches in July, has Xis’ anti-poverty policy achieved one of the Party’s central goals of eradicating poverty among the poor in China?

READ: Commentary: Why helping the world’s poorest nations is in the best interests of the richest

Unlikely. Despite impressive progress, millions of Chinese continue to struggle to meet their basic needs.

The Xis declaration calls for the complete eradication of extreme poverty, not poverty, while the government asserts a total victory over absolute rural poverty. “

Publicity

Publicity

ABSOLUTE POVERTY

Careful use of these terminologies reveals deeper undercurrents.

First, the emphasis on rural poverty obscures the persistence of urban poverty in China.

The rural exodus aggravates urban poverty. On the one hand, among the millions of rural residents who migrate to the city in search of work, many fail to do so and, without access to China’s urban social welfare system, join the ranks of the Chinese urban poor.

Publicity

Second, the rural exodus has also had negative effects on many low-income city dwellers.

According to an Asian Development Bank report, the rural exodus contributes 40% of urban inequalities in China, while relative poverty among urban dwellers in China tripled between 1988 and 2013, according to sociologists Bjorn Gustafsson.and Ding Sai.



China claimed last year that it lifted all its people out of extreme poverty AFP / NOEL CELIS

Thus, part of the decrease in rural poverty seems to have been offset by an increase in poverty and urban inequalities.

Second, eliminating absolute rural poverty does not mean that rural poverty is over. The term refers to a level where people are unable to meet their most basic needs and emphasizes that China’s recent efforts have focused on the most severe forms of poverty.

But even the claim of eliminating absolute rural poverty is probably overstated. One of the main reasons for this has to do with how China measures poverty, setting its national poverty line too low.

China’s standard for measuring poverty at $ 2.30 may seem more ambitious than the international poverty line equivalent to $ 1.90 per person per day.

IN GOOD COMPANY

However, this poverty line of US $ 1.90 per person per day was designed for the world’s poorest countries, such as Afghanistan, Mali and Haiti.

China is one of the world’s largest economies, along with countries like the United States, Germany, and France. Each of these countries adopts poverty lines – at over $ 21 per person per day – that are considerably higher and therefore even more inclusive than the Chinas.

READ: Commentary: Millions of people in China no longer want to be poor

READ: Commentary: China focuses more on enrichment than rivalry with US

However, despite its massive economy, it is certainly unfair to compare China, a large but still developing economy, with rich countries like these.

On the one hand, China started economic liberalization at a much later stage than many of these advanced countries and therefore had a shorter track to tackle poverty. In addition, China’s wealth is to be shared by nearly 1.4 billion people.

When calculated on the basis of GDP per capita, China’s economic situation is much more modest than suggested by measures based on its total economy.

According to the World Bank, in 2019, China’s GDP per capita (adjusted for purchasing power) would rank it between Suriname and Barbados, and thus rank China as an upper-middle-income country, a group that also includes Malaysia, Russia and Thailand.

To measure poverty in these countries, the World Bank adopts a higher standard of $ 5.50 per person per day, more than twice the poverty standard set by China.

If China’s poverty line had been similar, about a quarter of a billion of its population would have been classified as poor in 2018, as reported by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.



File photo of rural residents in China doing their laundry. China’s boom has led it to become the world’s second-largest economy, but inequalities remain glaring. (Photo: AFP / MARK RALSTON)



But even that might not be the most accurate measure of China’s situation.

Even Gansu Province – the Chinese province with the lowest GDP per capita – has more than enough income to classify it as an upper middle-income economy.

Even if we compare the poorest regions of China to the standards of a lower middle income country like Vietnam or Cameroon, then the poverty line should be set at around US $ 3.20. This is still around 40% higher than China’s current norm and where around 40 million people would have been considered poor in 2018.

READ: Commentary: Why Indonesian farmers could disappear in about 40 years

READ: Comment: A rising tide of recovery is inevitable, but won’t lift all boats

But China has not adopted a poverty line commensurate with its own level of development, or even that of lower-middle-income countries, but has instead chosen a line more in line with that of the world’s poorest nations. For this reason, China’s poverty measure seriously underestimates the current problem.

So even Xi’s more modest claim to eliminate absolute rural poverty is unlikely to be correct.

THE EFFORTS OF XIS

Despite all of this, Xis’ big bet on poverty is admirable because he has focused attention and billions of yuan of resources on fighting rural poverty.

By design, Xis’ policy gave local governments the flexibility to choose from a menu of dozens of poverty reduction strategies, ranging from promoting agriculture to workshops providing jobs for poor families.

The policy focused on precise poverty reduction by associating local leaders with poor households and requiring these leaders to identify and address the specific causes of poverty for each household and hold them personally accountable for the results. .



A decades-long economic boom lifted millions out of poverty, but wealth has yet to reach every corner of China AFP / Greg Baker

Before the pandemic, I witnessed the zeal with which local governments responded, prioritizing poverty reduction at almost any cost.

Even though poverty remains above zero, China’s poverty reduction has indeed been nothing short of miraculous.

READ: Commentary: Besieged China knows its national priority is the economy

However, most of this poverty reduction did not happen solely under Xis’ responsibility. Between 1978 and the mid-1980s, Deng Xiaoping’s rural policies reformed the rural landscape, enabling hundreds of millions of farmers to unleash their potential and, with the help of substantial public subsidies in fertilizers, seeds and others. inputs, out of poverty.

A second big wave occurred when Xis predecessor President Hu Jintao focused his attention on rural revitalization, improving health and education systems in rural China, subsidizing agriculture , tuition fees, doctor visits and retirements of farmers, and the cancellation of what had been the bedrock of China’s public finances, agricultural tax.

These policies have made small but substantial contributions to the lives of farmers. Millions more have been lifted out of poverty.

At most, the researchers are likely to conclude that the period under Xi represents a third big wave of poverty reduction in rural China.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT

Yet despite these impressive gains, absolute rural poverty remains.

And it is worrying.

The government insists that after its final battle against extreme poverty, it will continue to focus on overall development and common prosperity for all, which is quite different from specific poverty targeting.

READ: Commentary: COVID-19 worsens middle-income trap

READ: Commentary: Some countries may take decades to recover from COVID-19

Can a local community continue to implement an effective and realistic poverty reduction policy? This issue is a major concern for those of us inside and outside of China who are concerned about poverty.

Although poverty has declined dramatically in China, it will continue to be a persistent problem.

Here, in this year of celebrating 100 years of revolutionary efforts for the poor, now is no time for China to turn away from meeting the basic needs of its impoverished farmers.

John Donaldson, associate professor of political science at the Singapore University of Management, has researched rural poverty in China for the past two decades.