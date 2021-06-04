Building trust has been a cornerstone of governance over the past seven years: PM Modi

PM Modi (photo / ANI file).

New Delhi [India]June 5 (ANI): The BJP-led government at the center has ensured that building trust between people is a cornerstone of governance over the past seven years, according to a collection of articles titled “Vikas Yatra” posted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s website. .

The collection of articles elaborated on the efforts of the central government to empower people through ease of doing business, ease of life, elimination of corruption, empowering young people with opportunities, health for all, among others.

“Whether it was taxpayers or businesses, during the pandemic, with so much unpredictability in the air, tax filing would have been the last thing on people’s minds. Realizing this, the government extended too much and relaxed the deadlines for filing multiple tax returns, ”read an article.

“For individuals, the deadline for filing income tax returns was extended several times and eventually pushed back to the next calendar year. This was not just for filing returns, but even for various compliance-related actions. , the deadlines have been extended, ”the article said. added.

The article indicates that, similarly, for businesses, several GST-related relaxations have been introduced. These include reducing the interest rate on deferred payments, waiving late fees, extending the filing due date, easing the use of the input tax credit, and extension time limits.

Informing about initiatives taken to improve the public health infrastructure in the country, an article titled “Health for All” read: “Over the past seven years, the government has holistically strengthened the health infrastructure by taking care of health. preventive health, curative health and During the year of the pandemic, the health sector received a big boost with the 2021 Union budget which recorded a 137% increase for health and well-being with an allocation of Rs 2.23 lakh crore including Rs 35,000 crore for the COVID vaccination campaign.

PM Modi announced the implementation of a major campaign to revolutionize the healthcare industry by harnessing the power of technology in the form of the National Digital Health Mission. The mission will enable every Indian citizen to have a health card and completely digitize everyone’s health records This will allow citizens to easily access all of their health records in one place and act as every citizen’s health account, “says the article.

Highlighting the government’s concern and the steps taken to improve the standard of living of the middle class, another article titled “Taking care of the middle class in times of COVID-19” said that over the years the government has moved in the direction of allowing greater comfort for the middle class in various ways.

Whether it is protection against fraud through the law on the prohibition of unregulated deposit systems or the increased insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh on bank deposits, measures ensuring the savings have been put in place. This also included measures such as the Chit Funds Act which introduced several strict measures. to stop fraud and hold dubious chit fund managers accountable, ”a post added.

He also said that streamlined tax tiles and controlled food inflation have saved money while the digitization of services and payment mechanisms has saved time, two factors that are extremely important to the quality of food. middle class life.

Also, an article entitled “Pro-farmer reforms and their consequences show the government’s good intentions” explained in detail the initiatives taken for the well-being of farmers.

He detailed the agricultural laws adopted by the Modi government: the 2020 Law on Trade and Trade in Agricultural Products (Promotion and Facilitation); 2020 Agreement on Farmers’ Accord (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Insurance and Agricultural Services; Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020

“The first law allowed farmers to sell anywhere they wanted, whether in the APMC markets or outside. If the farmers want to sell in the APMC markets, this will continue. MSPs also continue. Thus, the MSP acts as a safety net. for farmers ”, we can read.

The article also says that the Modi government’s commitment to the MSP regime has been demonstrated time and time again. Not only did the Modi government lift the MSP several times, but it also lifted the MSP immediately after passing the agricultural laws. (ANI)