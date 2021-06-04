There is nothing “delusional” about Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories. They work





“Delirium. “Out of the crazy map.” ” ” Foolish. “Objectively crazy.” These are some of the terms pundits on the left and right use to describe Donald Trump’s belief that he will be ‘reinstated’ as president in August, a belief that is linked to the growing enthusiasm of QAnon circles. for a Myanmar. -style coup.

It’s a heartwarming story: that Trump is a spoiled fool who gets lost in a pathetic fantasy. After all, there is no process to “reinstate” a former president. Plus, the people Trump is clearly pulling this idea from are fools like his former lawyer Sidney Powell and pillow salesman Mike Lindell. And Trump himself is the “injecting bleach” type, the role model for rigorous empirical thinking.

Unfortunately, this is one of those situations where it is unwise to underestimate Donald Trump.

It is true, of course, that there is no way (other than a real military coup, which Trump is almost certainly unable to organize) that would oust Joe Biden and install Trump. to the White House within three months. But after all this time, one would hope that American experts would understand the fact that Trump’s conspiracy theories are often not so literal as they are ambitious.

Trump uses crazy guesswork to project images of what he wants the world to look like, and passively allows his minions, whether they are close to him, like Rudy Giuliani, or worship him from afar, like the rioters of the capital, to direct the actions they undertake in order to make their fantasy a reality.

As I note in today’s Standing Room Only newsletter, Trump likes the “won’t anyone get rid of this troublesome priest?” style of giving orders, where he just expresses a wish to the world and hopes other people will pick up on what he poses. As his former lawyer Michael Cohen noted in his testimony before the House before going to jail for crimes committed in Trump’s name, “He doesn’t ask you questions, he doesn’t give you orders. speaks in a code. ” It’s a strategy that shields Trump from the consequences while his self-managed minions, like Cohen or Giuliani or the rioters on Capitol Hill, take the downfall. It also means less work for Trump.

So, no, Trump will not be reinstated. But he probably doesn’t think he will be. (His fellow conspiracy theorists like Sidney Powell will also admit, when the chips fell, that they don’t really believe all the crazy bullshit they say.) But the purpose of floating so he can be reinstated does not. is not to express a sincere belief. conviction as much as sending a message to his supporters and, more worryingly, to the leadership of the GOP: he wants them to step up their already alarming attacks on democracy. Trump has already managed to turn his false claims that the election was stolen from him into a litmus test for Republican politicians. Now he’s raising the stakes, using the mainstream media to amplify his message that it’s time to start getting even more aggressive in the fight to end American democracy.

The more immediate goals expressed in Trump’s conspiracy theories are often not attainable, but in the simple act of placing a marker with conspiracy theories, Trump often pulls the needle closer to his goal of outright fascism. We saw how it went with the insurgency of January 6. Trump focused for weeks on a conspiracy theory that Vice President Mike Pence could simply deny Congress the right to count electoral votes and that this would magically result in Trump getting a second term. At first glance, this conspiracy theory was delusional. Pence did not have that power, and even if he did, the Constitution orders that the person sworn in is not the guy who lost the election, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

So while Trump fell short of his literal goal of staying in the White House, by all accounts, the January 6 insurgency he instigated was a wild success. Admittedly, there were a few rough days right after this happened where many Republican leaders seemed angry with Trump. Soon, however, they aligned in supporting Trump, covering up his insurgency, and punishing any Republican leaders who continued to believe that attempting to topple the U.S. government is the wrong thing to do. And then they armed the Big Lie that Trump used to incite insurgency to justify state-level attacks on voting rights and fair elections.

Republican leaders “agree with the rioters’ underlying ideological claim that Democratic electoral victories should not be recognized,” writes Adam Serwer in an article titled “Capitol Rioters Won” for the Atlantic . Now “the Republican Party has focused on the long-term project of engineering the electorate to preserve its grip on power.”

One of the most common misconceptions about conspiracy theories is that they are sincere expressions of beliefs. Sometimes that’s true, but just as often conspiracy theories are best understood functionally, not literally. These are tools that conspiracy theorists use to achieve their larger goals. It doesn’t matter whether Trump “believes” he could have retained power by stopping the vote count on January 6 or that he will be reinstated in August. What matters is how he uses these conspiracy theories, to promote the ideological belief that a multiracial democracy is bad, that a conservative white minority deserves to rule over the majority, and that whatever is necessary to do so. achieve are on the table.

That’s why, as I explained on Thursday, Trump doesn’t just believe he’ll be “reinstated” in August. If this was just a creed, he could play golf all day, confident that the Secret Service will show up soon to take him to his rightful place in the White House on the appointed date. But instead, as the National Review’s Charles CW Cooke wrote himself a staunch conservative, if one that is a little more tied to reality than most have written, “Trump strives to recruit journalists, politicians and other influential figures to promulgate this belief. ” It is not a passive expression of belief, but an instrument that Trump uses to manipulate the media, his supporters and the Republican Party.

This particular conspiracy theory has a dual function. The first and most obvious is to keep pushing the Republican Party towards fascism. But of course they’re already going, so probably didn’t need more than a nudge from Trump. The second, and perhaps the most important for Trump himself, is that conspiracy theory keeps him at the center of this story. As Axios founder Jim VandeHei said on MSNBC Friday morning, Trump is “frustrated” and “struggling” because “people are no longer obsessed with what Donald Trump has to say.”

It is certainly possible that Republicans are using Trump’s big lie to put in place all of those anti-democratic voter suppression laws, gerrymandering, laws that make it easier to reject elections that Democrats win and politicians other than Trump are the main beneficiaries. There are almost three years before Republicans can vote in a presidential primary, and a lot can happen during that time. Trump’s emergence as the next candidate is not guaranteed, as far as it may seem at the moment. And so the GOP can be set up to steal the next presidential election, but for someone who is not Trump. This new conspiracy theory helps re-inscribe the idea that Trump is the only way forward for the GOP, that its ascendancy is preordained, and that Republicans better not even consider leading someone with less baggage or better hair.

So no, I don’t think Trump thinks he’ll be reinstated in August. I don’t think Trump really believes in anything, at least not in the way most people have beliefs. He has a purely instrumentalized view of the world: “beliefs” are not sincere, but just another tool to manipulate others. He never asks himself “is this true?” as much as “what will it do to me to say that?” And when it comes to this particular conspiracy theory, the answer can unfortunately be “a lot”.

