Prime Minister Khan addresses the UN ahead of World Environment Day





June 4, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Marking the start of the United Nations decade of ecosystem restoration with World Environment Day scheduled for June 5 (tomorrow), Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the billion dollar program ‘Trees in Pakistan were part of this decade-long UN campaign, FYR News reported.

We have already planted a billion trees and now our goal is to plant at least 10 billion, Prime Minister Khan said at a UN session held virtually ahead of World Environment Day whose theme this year is “Reinvent”. Recreate. Restore.’

With new national parks designated to restore environmental protection, nine of which have been established so far to protect forests, the Pakistani prime minister said, wildlife protection will also be ensured.

He also spoke about the extension of mangrove forest areas, saying that necessary measures are being considered and taken to this end and contacted the global community to play their respective roles for the protection of the environment and human resources. ecosystems.

The Prime Minister said in his virtual address to the UN session on environmental protection that all appropriate measures taken to this end to restore and reimagine the ecosystem would help to solve Pakistan’s water problems.

READ ALSO: Prime Minister Imran to Chair World Climate Conference as Pakistan Hosts World Environment Day 2021

It should be noted that Pakistan is set to host World Environment Day 2021 globally for the first time in its history, with Prime Minister Khan today leading a climate change conference to highlight evidence of the country’s effective policy in this regard.

This year, the celebration of World Environment Day with the collaboration of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) will be on the theme of ecosystem restoration and will focus on resetting our relationship with nature. It will also mark the official launch of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration 2021 2030.

