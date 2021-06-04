Facebook suspends Trump for at least two years | Voice of America





Facebook announced on Friday that it would suspend Donald Trump’s accounts for at least two years, maintaining the ban on the former U.S. president that it imposed after determining he had instigated the deadly January 6 insurgency in the United States. US Capitol.

“At the end of this period, we will turn to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has diminished,” Facebook vice president Nick Clegg wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The social media giant’s independent oversight board has maintained its block on Trump, which was enacted after the riot because the company said its posts incited violence.

On January 6, Trump implored thousands of supporters who came to Washington for a “march to save America” ​​to “fight like hell” to reverse their defeat, just before the riot aimed at preventing the certification of victory. Presidential of Joe Biden. Five people died, including a federal police officer.

The ban expires on January 7, 2023, two years after Facebook first blocked the former president.

The timing of Facebook’s decision will curtail Trump’s ability to influence Congressional midterm elections in November 2022, but his account could be restored long before voters go to the polls in 2024 if Trump decides to run for office. again the presidency that year.

In response to Facebook’s decision, Trump said in a statement that it was “an insult to the 75 million record-setting people and many more who voted for us. in the 2020 rigged presidential election. censor and silence and ultimately we will win. “

FILE – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the 56th Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 15, 2020.

In a separate statement, he added: “Next time I am at the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be just business!” Zuckerberg is the co-founder and CEO of Facebook.

During the White House briefing on Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the ban was the company’s decision.

“Our view, however, continues to be that every platform, be it Facebook, Twitter, any other platform that disseminates information to millions of Americans, has a responsibility to fight disinformation, to fight against false information, whether it’s about the election or even about the vaccine, as we try to protect the American public. ”

