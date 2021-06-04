Midnight hunt leads to arrest after man called police and threatened PM

A man called the Police Control Room (PCR) around midnight Friday and allegedly threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering an overnight search that ended with the appellants’ detention in the early hours of the day. day, officers familiar with the matter said. .

Several teams were formed to locate the caller, identified as Salman aka Arman, before he was found in northeast Delhi, Khajoori Khas, they added.

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) and a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell interviewed the appellant, who was subsequently arrested and arrested under Articles 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) (apprehension of ‘attack on the peace and tranquility of a neighborhood and arrest to prevent the commission of offenses falling within the competence of knowledge).

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said one team struck up a conversation with the caller while another searched for his location to Khajoori Khas. Central agencies were also alerted to the call, the officer said.

The teams spotted him near Khajoori Khas Chowk and overpowered him. He was taken to Khajoori Khas police station, where IB and special cell officers also question him. His identity was established as Salman aka Arman, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad. He appears to be an addict, the officer added.

A second officer said the interrogation team was trying to determine why Salman made the threat and if anyone influenced him.

During questioning, Salman told interrogators he was annoyed after being reprimanded by his family for taking drugs. Salman said he wanted to go to jail, which is why he made this call. He was involved in a murder case in 2017. He was a minor at the time and remained in the boys’ correctional center for a year. He was not involved in any other crime, the second officer said.