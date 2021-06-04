Will Syria participate in the Biden-Putin summit?

United States braces for confrontation with Russia on humanitarian corridor

In July 2018, when the US president Donald trumpmet the russian president Vladimir Poutine in Helsinki, Putin did most of the talking. Much of it was Syria.

It was clear, Trump told his national security adviser John bolton after an almost two-hour one-on-one session with his Russian counterpart in the presence only of translators, whom Putin “wants out” of Syria, as Bolton recounts in his memoir, “The room where it happened. “

When Biden meets with Putin in Geneva on June 15, Syria will likely be on the agenda again, if not to the extent of the Trump-Putin meeting. It will fit into issues such as cyber attacks on US infrastructure, human rights, the strengthening of the Russian military in Ukraine, US sanctions against Russia and even the fate of talks on an Iran nuclear deal. .

But if Biden raises Syria with Putin, he will likely start by asking for the re-authorization of the Bab al-Hawa border post on the Turkish-Syrian border, currently the only point of access to supervised international aid and assistance. by the UN.

The UN Security Council’s mandate for the passage expires on July 10, and Russia, which abstained in the passage vote last year, may want something in return for the passage being re-authorized. Already, the United States is preparing for a confrontation in the Security Council, making it clear that Bab al-Hawa is an American priority.

A reading from the State Department from the US Secretary of State Antoine Blinks May 19 meeting in Iceland with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Blinken said “underlined the imperative to ensure humanitarian access to the Syrian people”.

Linda thomas greenfield, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, June 3 announced $ 240 million in additional humanitarian aid to Syria, during a visit to the crossing point.

Thomas-Greenfields’ visit comes less than three weeks after Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs,Joey Hood, led a US delegation to northeastern SyriaAccording to a State Department reading, Hood underscored the United States’ commitment to cooperate and coordinate its efforts within the coalition to defeat the Islamic State, to support efforts to find a political resolution to the conflict. Syrian and to resolve to “ensure the re-authorization of cross-border assistance in Syria”.

Russia: “We cannot support this hypocritical position”

Russia’s position is that all aid and assistance must flow through the Syrian government, not through areas controlled by opposition forces, and that the West must do more to combat the role of the terrorists in Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

Idlib is the last territorial bulwark against the Syrian government. The province is primarily controlled by al-Qaeda’s wing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (or “Levant Liberation Committee”), which the United States, Russia and the Security Council have designated as a terrorist group.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is feeling the heat, worried about a possible Russian-backed Syrian aggression, while dealing with radical dissident armed groups and the growing frustration of people tired of living under Hayat’s brutal and arbitrary Islamic law Tahrir al-Sham.Sultan al Kanj Idlib reports that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has launched a mass arrest campaign against Assad supporters, but it is clearly more than that.

During a Security Council briefing on Syria on May 26, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative,Dmitri Polyanskiy,exposed Moscow’s concerns: “The West is making it clear that it will not take any action to stir up trouble on terrorists rooted in Idlib. They imagine the CBM [cross-border mechanism, or border crossing] as the only possible solution to the humanitarian problems of Idlibs. We cannot support this hypocritical position. Of course, we will have to take this into account when making a decision about renewing the CBM. “

Moscow further claims that the re-election of the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad testifies to the growing stability and legitimacy of the Syrian government. The United States called the election “false.“UN envoy for Syria Geir pedersen, informing the Security Council on May 26, said that “the The UN is not involved in this election. “

Meanwhile, like Mohamed hardan reports, Russia is building an expansion of the Syrias Khmeimim air base in Latakia as part of its plans to strengthen its position in Syria and the eastern Mediterranean.

Russia also regularly stresses the need for the 5.6 million Syrian refugees and 6.7 million internally displaced Syrians to return to their homes, a process which is deeply complicated and risky given the dire political, security and economic conditions. in Syria.

Khaled al-Kateb reports from Syria that “hundreds of displaced Syrians have returned to their villages in the Lajal region of Daraa province, under the auspices of Russian forces who have negotiated with the Syrian government for the return of the displaced to their areas of control ”.

Erdogan also has his problems with US policy in Syria

Syria is a multi-faceted problem. The Biden administration remains committed to its partnership with the predominantly Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whose political arm controls parts of northeastern Syria to fight the Islamic State.

Neighboring Turkey and its president,Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, view the Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with the SDF as inseparable from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it considers a terrorist group, and more as a security threat than even the Islamic State or al-Qaeda.

Russia, meanwhile, rejects the US-backed semi-autonomous region as undermining Syrian sovereignty. said May 26“Attempts by the Pentagons to establish themselves illegally in Syria under the pretext of fighting terrorism will not help stabilize the region. The Americans pursue entirely different objectives there, including those related to the oil fields in the north of the United States. Euphrates. “

Amberin Zaman revealed that the Biden administration would not renew a waiver granted last year to an American company, Delta Crescent Energy, to produce and sell oil in the Syrian Kurdish region.

The differences between Turkey and its NATO ally, the United States, contribute to Ankara’s concern for the Kurds, a minority population in the region. The Delta Crescent energy deal “deepened Turkish paranoia that the United States could give birth to a Kurdish state that seeks to incorporate large chunks of predominantly Kurdish Turkey into the southeast,” writes Zaman. “These suspicions have been amplified by the fact that the SDF and the Syrian Democratic Council are led by individuals who were previously part of the PKK militia fighting Turkey.”

When Biden meets Erdogan in Brussels on June 14, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Erdogan, for his part, will put Syria at the top of his agenda.

In a meeting with the US Under Secretary of State Wendy sherman in Ankara on May 29, the spokesperson for the Turkish presidency Ibrahim Kalin turkeys “expectations” about PYD [the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party, linked with the SDF] and FETO “(the Gulen group that Erdogan accused of an attempted coup in 2016, and whose leader, FethullahGulen, resides in the United States) in a preparatory discussion for the Biden-Turkey meeting.

Metin Gurcan has here the analysis of the stakes of the summit for Erdogan, who, writes Gurcan, “is preparing for a decisive meeting”, adding that “Erdogan remains stuck between an imposing need of thaw in his tense ties with Washington and the task of him. sell to his fold at home, where anti-American sentiment is high, not least because he has often fueled it himself. “

Syries “tragic irony”

“It is a tragic irony that this period of relative calm, compared to the previous years of the conflict, is also a period of immense and growing humanitarian suffering for the Syrian people,” Pedersen told the Security Council last month.

With the political process blocked and the humanitarian and health situation “catastrophic”, and even a possible shortage of bread, as Khaled al-Kateb Aleppo reports, “There are great dangers in not seizing the opportunity presented by the current period,” Pedersen said. Syria needs serious attention so that we can build on this momentum. “

He said in January, We can’t go on like this. He might not have said it again this time, but he could have.