Donald Trump suspended from Facebook for 2 years





Former President Donald Trump’s Facebook account will be suspended for two years, according to a statement from the social media company on Friday.

What you need to know Former President Donald Trump’s Facebook account will be suspended for two years, the company said on Friday. The ban will last until January 7, 2023, two years to the day after the platform’s first suspension of the Trumps account. In a statement, Trump called the move an “insult” to those who voted for him in the election. 2020, Facebook said it would increase penalties for public figures in times of civil unrest and violence

This ban will last until January 7, 2023, two years to the day after the first suspension of the Trumps account by the platform. At that time, Facebook will turn to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has diminished.

“We will assess external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assemblies and other markers of civil unrest,” Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a statement Friday.

People can still see the former president’s page and read articles on it, but Trump and others with access to his account will not be able to create new articles.

“In establishing the two-year penalty for serious violations, we felt that it should be long enough to allow a period of safety after the acts of incitement, significant enough to deter Mr. Trump and others from committing acts of incitement. such violations serious in the future, and proportionate to the seriousness of the violation itself, ”Clegg wrote.

In a statement, Trump called the move an “insult” to those who voted for him in the 2020 election, which he falsely called “rigged.” (There is no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election, a statement supported by officials from both parties, including the former president’s own attorney general.)

“They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censorship and silence, and ultimately we will win,” Trump wrote. “Our country can no longer endure this abuse!”

Asked about the suspension during a press briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said social media companies had a “responsibility” to take action to combat disinformation.

“Our view, however, continues to be that every platform, be it Facebook, Twitter, any other platform that disseminates information to millions of Americans has a responsibility to fight disinformation, to fight against false information, whether it’s about the elections or even about the vaccine, ”Psaki said.

“We have learned a lot from President Trump, the former president, over the past two years about his behavior and the way he uses these platforms,” ​​she added. “It seems pretty unlikely that the zebra will change stripes in the next couple of years. We’ll see.

Facebook said it would increase penalties for public figures during times of civil unrest and violence. In a color-coded graphic on his blog post on Friday, he said those who violate his policies during this time can be barred from posting between one month (yellow) and two years (red). Future violations, he said, will be punished with stiffer penalties, up to and including permanent dismissal.

Facebook also plans to end a controversial policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from rules banning hate speech and abuse. The company said it never applied this policy to Trump.

The social media giant said on Friday that while it would still apply this media value exemption to certain posts it deemed to be in the public interest even if they broke Facebook’s rules, it would no longer process material posted by of politicians differently from that published by anyone. other. Additionally, Facebook has said it will go public whenever it applies the exemption to a post.

Facebook indefinitely suspended Trump from posting to its platforms after a crowd of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said we think the risks of allowing the president to continue using our service during this time are just too good.

We love you. You are very special, Trump told rioters in an article. In the other, he called the rioters great patriots and told them to remember this day forever.

The Facebook Oversight Board, a quasi-independent group, upheld the social media giant’s decision to ban former Trump from its platform in early May, but also criticized the indefinite nature of the suspension.

“The board confirmed Facebook’s decision on Jan. 7, 2021 to restrict then-president Donald Trumps’ access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account,” the board wrote. administration in its decision. “However, it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indefinite, non-standard sentence of indefinite suspension. Facebook’s normal sanctions include removing infringing content, imposing a time-limited suspension period, or permanent deactivation of the page and the account. “

These people broke Facebook rules prohibiting praising or supporting those involved in the violence, the board said, justifying the suspension. Specifically, the board cited Facebook’s rules against dangerous individuals and organizations, which prohibit anyone who proclaims a violent mission and prohibit posts expressing support or praise for those individuals or groups.

Austin Landis of Spectrum News and Associated Press contributed to this report.

