How Persian and Sanskrit cultures blended to create modern India

India in Persian times: 10001765. By Richard Eaton. University of California Press; 512 pages; $ 39.95. Penguin; 12.99

The language of history: Sanskrit accounts of Indo-Muslim rule. By Audrey Truschke. Columbia University Press; 376 pages; $ 140 and $ 108

IF CHINESE LEADERS are driven by the desire to avenge a century of humiliation from the mid-19th to the mid-20th century, Indian Hindu nationalists deplore 1,200 years of slavery, mostly in the hands of successive Muslim rulers. It is time, believe Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters, for the Hindus to take back control of the land that is rightfully theirs.

Indians of all stripes agree that the British, who ruled for two centuries until 1947, were foreign colonizers. They came, they extracted and, to everyone’s relief, they left. Muslim rulers, on the other hand, settled down, got married, and effectively became Indian. The idea that they were Islamic invaders bent on subjugating Hindus was a convenient British invention. Mr. Modis’ innovation is to make the some 200 million Muslims in India today the heirs of this religious program.

It is a compelling argument, as the hundreds of millions of voters devoted to the Prime Minister and his Bharatiya Janata party have demonstrated, election after election over the past seven years. Yet it is rooted in a narrow view of India which denies not only the diversity of the country in the 21st century, but also the dynamism, cosmopolitanism and intellectual curiosity of a people who for centuries have intertwined to the world beyond the subcontinent.

A useful fix, then, comes in the form of Richard Eatons India in the Persianate Age: 1000-1765, which, at around 500 pages, is a beautifully concise digest of eight centuries of Indian history. Mr. Eaton, a prominent American historian of Islam in India, argues that religion is an unnecessary lens for understanding India in the second millennium. Culture is more appropriate, especially the prolonged and multifaceted interaction between the Sanskrit and Persian worlds.

What these worlds had in common was the absence of fixed boundaries, linguistic leadership, or affiliation with a particular ruler. Sanskrit was the language of intellectual discourse, literature and, often, the state in India, as well as in Southeast Asia, where its echoes are still found in the names of islands, cities and kings. . Persian also functioned as an administrative and literary lingua franca in Central Asia and was used as a second language throughout the Silk Road. Marco Polo used it on his travels, as did Ibn Batutta. Just as the English language loosely weaves the world with common cultural touchstones, so have American films and British novels, for example, Persian and Sanskrit created cross-regional cultural spheres. India was where the two met.

Mr. Eaton provides ample evidence that foreign kings are trying to fit into India’s understanding of kingship and geopolitics. From the earliest Muslim dynasties on the subcontinent, invading rulers made sure to establish continuity with the Hindu kings they replaced. The Ghaznavids in the 11th and 12th centuries issued currency with Hindu symbols and Sanskrit phrases. The Ghurids who followed minted coins with Arabic calligraphy in their predominantly Muslim territories in present-day Afghanistan, and Hindu iconography in their eastern districts. The Sanskrit-speaking Indians, for their part, also did not see the invaders through a religious lens. The terms used to refer to foreigners were mlechha (barbarian) and turushka (Turkish) rather than Muslim.

As cultures mingled, Persian practices and symbols merged with those of India. Take into account chatr, or umbrella, a Persian symbol of imperial authority. It is still found today in the flag of Jaisalmer, an ancient Hindu Rajput kingdom in Rajasthan, and in the honorary title given to Shivaji, the Maratha warrior of western India. Mumbai Airport is named after Chhatrapati Shivaji, literally, the Lord of Parasols Shivaji.

These dynasties rose and fell over the centuries, from the earliest sultanates that emerged from the ashes of the Ghurids, to successor states across the country, to the jeweled empire of the Mughals. What has remained constant: Sanskrit-speaking Brahmin intellectuals serving in rulers ‘courts, Kshatriya warriors retreated into rulers’ armies, and rulers adopted Indian customs while sowing Persian customs.

This is all very well. But what did Indian intellectuals think of all this syncretism? A useful companion to Mr. Eatons’ book is The Language of History by Audrey Truschke, Sanskritist and historian. While Mr. Eaton tells a more or less straightforward story, Ms. Truschke investigates how one culture was received by the other. It addresses the intersection between an elite learned tradition (Sanskrit thought) and a disruptive set of political changes (Indo-Muslim rule) through the analysis of a few dozen Sanskrit texts written between the years 1190 and 1721. people, including by place of origin, residence, caste, class and more, but rarely by religion. Adhering to certain standards of kingship was often more important than religion, and political power took precedence over all other considerations.

At the heart of both books is the central question of identity. India today is redefining what it means to be Indian, often using, as in Mr. Modis’ formulation of 1,200 years of slavery, a bastard version of the past to justify discrimination in the past. present. This makes Mr. Eatons and Ms. Truschkes’ latest contributions to the study of Indo-Muslim rule all the more valuable. A theme that recurs repeatedly in both books is the sheer diversity of modes of government, loyalties, motivations and, above all, peoples on the subcontinent. This is normal in a country as large and varied as India. What bears repeating is a commentary on how the country’s view of itself becomes monolithic.