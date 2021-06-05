Firli Bahuri considers Jokowi’s order to be child’s play





KOMPAS.com – Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) found that Head of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri considered President Joko Widodo’s order to be a thing of the past. Indeed, the recent inauguration by Firli Bahuri of 1,271 KPK employees and the dismissal of 75 other KPK employees ignored the directives of President Joko Widodo who ordered that the national TWK scan test not be used as a basis for lay off KPK employees who did not pass the TWK. Read also : KPK will not publish names of employees who have failed TWK “Even the president’s order is seen as child’s play by the KPK leadership. Portraits of ethical violations on questions posed in TWK by a number of employees have also been ignored, “ICW researcher Kurnia Ramadhana said in a written statement Tuesday (1/6/2021). Not only that, the inauguration of 1,271 KPK employees by Firli Bahuri was also seen by ICW as an arrogant attitude on the part of the KPK leadership. Arrogance towards ignorance of laws and regulations from Law number 19 of 2019 and government regulation number 41 of 2020. Read also : 9 KPK employees submit judicial review of KPK law to Constitutional Court Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Arrogant to be indifferent to the decision of the Constitutional Court in the judgment on judicial review of Law No. 19 of 2019 concerning the second amendment of the KPK law which stipulates that the process of transferring the status of employees from KPK to ASN must not infringe the rights of KPK employees to be appointed ASN. “Until the alleged violation of ethics in the evaluation of the National Insight Test (TWK),” he said. It’s very clear, Kurnia continued, showing TWK purely as a tool for Firli Bahuri’s interests with a number of parties to carry out other agendas besides eradicating corruption. “Seeing this, it becomes increasingly clear that the TWK is only being used as a tool by the KPK leadership and certain groups for agenda purposes apart from the eradication of corruption.” , did he declare. Read also : Jokowi called for immediate action to save the KPK Therefore, ICW explicitly asked President Joko Widodo to immediately issue an executive order to appoint 75 KPK employees who were deemed not to have passed the TWK.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos