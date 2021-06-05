G7 gives PM a chance to describe UK role after Brexit

The arrival of world leaders at Carbis Bay next weekend marks an early victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his plans for global Britain. It’s not so much what has been agreed in advance, but the fact that the event takes place in person, not on Zoom.

After a year of containment and uncertainty, global meetings have been steadily reduced to video conferences. It is a cause of frustration for the Prime Minister who sees it as a limitation of his ability to forge links with other leaders. He works much better in person than on Zoom, says a colleague.

Mingling is on the menu both in formal meetings and evening socializing. A strict testing regime will be in place for guests. Ministers are keen to avoid what happened at a G7 pre-summit meeting in London last month when members of the Indian delegation tested positive for Covid.

It will be rigorous, said an assistant. The event is seen as the first chance (the next being COP26) for Mr Johnson to show the role of Brexit Britain on the international stage.

So, as the leaders of Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Japan and the United States descend on Cornwall for the diplomatic charm offensive, what does Johnson want? achieve ? As much as there is potential for good news on his first big foreign event from home, there is also room for error.

In terms of relationship building, the one considered most important is that with US President Joe Biden. The summit will mark the first face-to-face meeting between the two. With much speculation ahead of Bidens’ election as President of the United States that he would prove to be a delicate ally for the Prime Minister, aides want to use the event to show that this is not the case.

There is hope that they can link on the environment with one of the major strategic objectives of the summit to agree an agenda setting an agreement on climate change and the protection of nature and wildlife.

The UK government has already cited climate change as its main international goal and now wants to show the role of nature conservation in this framework. Expect to focus on stopping deforestation.

Much of this is aimed at Bolsonaro, says a figure in reference to the Brazilian president with a checkered environmental history.

Then it’s the economy. Treasury officials are keeping their fingers crossed for a good news announcement on a global digital tax aimed at big tech companies. This is something Rishi Sunak has been pushing for for a long time.

However, the idea met with resistance from the Americans. Canadians push the plans while Italians are also sensitive to the idea.

The first face-to-face meeting on the plans took place on Thursday. A charm offensive can help shake things up with drinks hosted that evening in the garden of Lancaster House with Pimms served to the select group of guests.

But the biggest problem will inevitably be public health. Priority will be given to vaccines as countries continue to fight the increase in Covid-19 cases and the threat of new variants.

There is pressure on the more developed economies to lead the way, but many countries present were criticized for putting their own people first.

While all executives present from Biden to Merkel agree that more needs to be done to increase vaccine supply in developing countries, there is disagreement on how best to achieve this.

The US government has promoted the idea of ​​dropping intellectual property restrictions on Covid vaccines to allow mass production. However, EU leaders are concerned about the precedent of such a move on the grounds that it could discourage companies from trying to find solutions to complex problems in the future if they are forced to share ownership. intellectual.

The UK government is in the middle of this issue and sees the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine as a good example of how the private sector can work with the public sector in a not-for-profit way. However, the negative press the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine has received over jabs such as Pfizer means that this could be a more difficult argument to obtain. The elephant in the room will be the vaccine export ban that countries like the United States have put in place.

Talking about Covid will likely lead the conversation to China. The leaders must tackle the delicate issue of China’s growing influence and how to deal with a country that does not follow the same rules as the West. Can we find a statement that sends a message without causing diplomatic turmoil? There are discussions about whether the G7 countries should boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics.

This debate will intensify with the arrival of so-called D10 countries, dubbed in the media an anti-China alliance of democratic nations such as Australia, joining the summit.

The presence of Australian leader Scott Morrison in Cornwall means there is hope on the British side that the trade deal between the two parties can be finalized.

But it could raise other issues on Brexit. The PM wants to woo Biden, but it is the Northern Ireland protocol that could prove to be a stumbling block. Biden wants a solution previously voicing his concerns over the Good Friday deal and is known to have close ties to the Irish government. He should discuss protocol with Johnson.

The G7 is giving the UK a chance to demonstrate its post-Brexit role on the global stage. Having the leaders meet in person should make this much easier to do. Johnson better hope no one calls with a test and trace call.