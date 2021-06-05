VPN: FG Nigerian Twitter Ban announcement prompts Nigerians to ask wetin go hapun next – See wetin to find out





4 hours of Wey Don Pass Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images Nigerian government announces Twitter suspension for kontri days after the social media company deleted kontri president’s tweet saying he violates dia rules. The suspension is due to “the continued use of the platform for activities that could undermine the existence of Nigerian businesses,” according to the statement released on Friday. Information Minister Lai Mohammed bin criticizes the decision of the US social media giant to delete President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet because it calls it “a double standard.” The Di site – which is still available to Nigerian users after Friday’s announcement – deleted a tweet sent by the 78-year-old Nigerian president on June 1. Di tweet refers to the Nigerian civil war of 1967-70 and the treatment of “those who behave badly today” as “di language they will understand”. A Twitter tok-tok says the post “is breaking Twitter rules. The account owner must delete the violating tweet and spend 12 hours with their account in read-only mode.” Di’s statement does not give further details. For the presidency press release, they will not give details on how Nigeria’s ban works. Di’s statement also reveals that they did not tell the national broadcasting regulator, NBC, to initiate “the licensing process for all OTTs. [internet streaming services] and social media operations for Nigeria “. Wetin happy on your Twitter account? BBC Pidgin bin follows ICT expert Akinseyin Kehinde tok and explains how the government is preventing Nigerians from accessing Twitter. He said the only way to do this is to order internet service providers in Nigeria to blacklist any IP address coming from Nigeria to visit Twitter. Say a way, network providers like MTN, Glo, Etisalat and di rest no go allow users in Nigeria to access Twitter page from browser. “Dat na di the only way I know we are going to do this because they are not going to shut down the satellite and provide internet service to Nigeria for major operations that will be happy in the morning, Dem go only blacklist all Nigerian IP addresses that we want to visit on Twitter. ”E tok. When we ask if e get oda means Twitter users for Nigeria have access to Twitter, we say yes. “I only have one way around the problem to get a VPN.” Wia dis foto comes from, SEYLLOU Are you VPN? VPN stands for Virtual Private Network to create a private network for Internet users from a public Internet connection. According to Akinseli Kehinde Kayode, this VPN will give you access to Twitter from oda kontris. In a sense, the representation of Nigerian users on Twitter has been reduced. And to get a VPN, you need a VPN Oga Kehinde mentions the invasion of privacy as one of the risks they were involved in purchasing an oda pipo VPN for use on the internet. “VPN doesn’t like shared IP, shouldn’t be reserved for one user. A lot of people use the same address to log into Twitter and that means your privacy online is not guaranteed. You are going to expose your system to the company oda, e tok. It further explains that if you install the di VPN app and your provider gets a hidden agenda, they may install a bug in your system to collect data, spy on you or take control of your oda online activities outside of the use of Twitter. “Some pipo don’t know, they believe they are using the oda ip address from the oda location and they are protected, they are not lying.” Oda Kontries does not block Nigeria Nigerians are not just kontri and are not suspending Twitter for dia kontri. China is blocking Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for 2009. Twitter and Facebook ban after a peaceful protest by Uyghurs – a Chinese Muslim ethnic minority – erupt in deadly riots in Xinjiang. In September 2013, the government decided to stop censoring foreign websites nationwide. Turkey also suspended Twitter in 2014 after Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to “wipe out Twitter” following damaging allegations of corruption to those around him. Dem then lifted the ban for 2015, afta di social media company complies with a court order. Kontris like Eritrea, North Korea, Pakistan, Vietnam, Iran are also on the list.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos