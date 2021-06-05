Donald Trump Jr. sells videos of himself on Cameo, and he doesn’t come cheap





AP Images

A year ago, Donald Trump Jr. was the most powerful son of man on the planet. Now he’s competing with Lindsay Lohan and Jay from The Inbetweeners, flogging videos of himself to people on Cameo.

Trump Jr. has spent most of the past few months continuing to make false allegations of rigged elections and complaining about ongoing criminal investigations into the Trump family’s business dealings.

However, it looks like there has been a new side activity recently found for itself, joining the ranks of mid-level and nostalgic celebrities on Cameo, an app that allows users to purchase personalized messages from various famous people.

Donald Trump Jr / Cameo

A post from Trump Jr. doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting at $ 525. It is not clear if this is a sign that he expects to be very popular on the platform, or if he is trying to avoid falling victim to prank requests like other celebrities on. the application.

In his profile, Trump Jr. describes himself as a father, patriot, outdoorsman, businessman, political commentator, and # 1 NYT bestselling author. It promises to deliver the messages within two to five days, although for an extra $ 262 hell will get back to you within 24 hours.

A percentage of the proceeds from his Cameo applications will go to the Shadow Warriors Project, a nonprofit organization for private military contractors founded by Mark Geist, a former U.S. Navy and vocal Trump supporter, reports The Independent.

So far, Trump Jr. has videoed on a variety of topics, from fairly standard birthday wishes to mildly threatening appeals urging women to support Trump on behalf of their partners.

Donald Trump Jr / Cameo

In a video sent to a fan in Australia, Trump Jr. says Don’t worry if your wife is mad at you for saying election night 2016 was the happiest night of your life, there are millions. from people like you, you can tell him I said that, adding: Thank you for helping us and supporting us in chasing liberals and crazies on CNN.

In another, he appears to be speaking directly to the family of someone who bought a post, urging them to avoid indoctrination. Don’t go all out.

Trump Jr. has made 23 videos since signing up and reviews have been pretty positive overall. Wow !!! we read. Thank you very much Donald Trump Jr. for the fantastic personal video message for my husband. I also want to thank you and your family for all you do for the American people. God bless the Trump family !!!

Featured Image Credit: PA Images

