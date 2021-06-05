In congested Jakarta, volunteers help prevent patients from dying in stranded ambulances

The ambulance screamed, but the cars, trucks and scooters did not move. The old man inside needed an emergency scanner. But in this city, home to some of the most miserable traffic in the world, the drivers are ruthless and conditioned to hold on , even with someone’s life at stake.

It seemed hopeless. But out of the stalemate and uproar came Sebastian Dwiantoro and his team of volunteers. The 23-year-old ambulance jumped from the back of a motorcycle and rushed through the congestion, banging on car windows and waving at scooters and motorcycles to make way.

It worked. The traffic separated. Dwiantoro jumped back on the bike and drove the ambulance through an opening like a running back finding a thread of daylight in a defensive line to repeat the tactic moments later.

People don’t want to stray because the roads are too narrow, said Dwiantoro, who works as a rail security guard when he is not volunteering. A lot of people just ignore us when we ask them to move.

But sometimes this light, soft-spoken man on a motorcycle saves a life, like he did in 2019, when he drove an ambulance carrying a baby with jaundice 42 km from a town south of Depok to a hospital in West Jakarta. Speed ​​was crucial. A paramedic shouted through the window that they were running out of oxygen for the infant. Dwiantoro bypassed rumbling toll roads and made his way through local streets, arriving at the emergency room just in time.

Every time I see a traffic jam now, said Dwiantoro, who drives a red Honda with a liquid cooled engine, I see it as a new challenge, and it makes me want to work harder.

Several thousand people die each year in the capital due to the slowness of emergency response. This reality persists throughout Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that, from coast to coast, stretches 400 miles longer than the United States. Last year, an unborn baby would have died in a traffic jam in the eastern province of Nusa Tenggara.

Jakarta and its bustling suburbs are home to 30 million people. The city systematically ranks among the most congested places on the planet. Navigating the roads in and around the Indonesian capital, even for those like Dwiantoro, can feel like a winding, endless ride through the Sepulveda Pass, though Highway 405 was also inundated with swarms of motorcycles sneaking past. at incredibly daring speeds.

Like other mega-cities in Southeast Asia, Jakarta has seen a rise in cars as city planners have failed to build enough roads and public transport. The region launched its first transit line this year alone. Former Governor Basuki Ahok Tjahaja Purnama once compared Jakartas lacks planning for someone who had to defecate first before building a toilet.

It’s that bad. Chronic hazy sky congestion gives Jakarta a tint of mid-20th century Los Angeles contributes to the city having one of the world’s worst air pollution, prompting individuals to sue the government in a landmark case that draws the ‘Warning.

Rather than trying to solve all of Jakartas’ problems, President Joko Widodo has offered to move the capital 800 miles from the island of Borneo. The plan, which was suspended, would have uprooted the central government but potentially facilitated trafficking.

It can take hours to travel just 20 miles in Jakarta, making any ambulance ride for a critically ill patient as nerve-racking and dangerous as the surgery that awaits them. It is then that Dwiantoro and his small crew pass through the lock and cut through the traffic begging, shaving the bumpers, seeking to gain a few precious seconds or minutes.

Although motorists are legally obliged to give way to ambulances, no one rarely cares. There is little room for maneuver. Local streets are often wide enough to accommodate only two cars, and many highways do not have emergency lanes. Some arteries are flanked by open sewers, making drivers especially nervous about swerving too far to the edge.

There’s nowhere to stop, said Andaris Dikarina, 27, who drives to work in a Mitsubishi SUV. I would if I could, but most of the time when there’s an ambulance stuck in traffic, there’s nothing we can do. It’s stuck with us.

The Dwiantoros Ambulance Escort Club, awkwardly named Indonesian Escort Ambulance, or IEA, was established in 2017 by Nova Widyatmoko, an officer with a disaster relief agency. Widyatmoko became frustrated to see ambulances languishing on her 1.5-hour journey to Jakarta from her home in Bekasi, 12 miles away.

It was almost every day that I saw a stuck ambulance, Widyatmoko said. Even if they turned on their sirens, the drivers would ignore them. I was so sad.

Widyatmoko launched a WhatsApp call for motorcyclists to intervene. The message was shared widely and reached ambulance drivers, who were encouraged to disclose their location and seek help.

Within weeks, Widyatmoko had more than 100 volunteers. They published videos on the social networks of runners separating the traffic of Jakarta from a hand wave, which has helped to spread the interest nationwide. A volunteer from Yogyakarta, a city in Central Java, said he joined the service because his grandmother died in an ambulance that could not reach a hospital in time.

Dwiantoro came across Widyatmoko’s call months after it was posted. He had long been horrified by the sight of ambulances slowly making their way to their destination while wondering about the condition of the patients inside. Dwiantoro had grown up helping others; his parents had hired him and his siblings to deliver food to the poor. He joined the IEA as a volunteer after learning that there was a chapter in his hometown of Depok, about 29 km south of central Jakarta.

It was not easy at first. Dwiantoro encountered impatient and stubborn motorists. Some did not know; others fired him saying that he was not allowed to ask them to move because he was not a police officer. The most arrogant drivers were often those in positions of authority, especially men in uniform.

Big ego, said Dwiantoro, who prays for endless patience. They refuse to step aside. And they should know the law, because they work for the government.

Another volunteer was once caught by a vehicle, overturning his motorcycle, which dragged him for several tens of meters. He was not seriously injured.

Nothing, however, prepared Dwiantoro for the past year, when Jakarta was overrun with COVID-19. The capital was the epicenter of the country’s worst epidemic in Southeast Asia, with more than 1.8 million confirmed cases and 51,000 deaths in a country of 270 million people.

Dwiantoro and others escorted ambulances delivering corpses of COVID-19 victims in wooden coffins to cemeteries, which were quickly running out of space. The volunteers, covered in personal protective equipment they bought for themselves, did what few others dared at the time – help lift the coffins.

For weeks, it seemed the only requests from ambulance drivers were to escort COVID-19 patients to hospitals or isolation centers. The group is still receiving those requests, but only a fraction of what they saw at the end of last year.

Yet fears are growing of another wave in Indonesia, with the arrival of the infectious Delta variant first detected in India, and the return of millions of people who had traveled across the country to celebrate the Hari Raya festival. Aidilfitri, marking the end of dawn. -Fast at dusk for Ramadan.

The difference from last year, Dwiantoro said, is that now when drivers see paramedics wearing PPE, they stop because they know COVID is a dangerous disease.

The IEA is now a formal organization with 123 branches and over 1,000 volunteers across the country. He raises money through donations, membership fees, and the sale of merchandise like T-shirts. Volunteers receive training in safety and basic life-saving skills and coordinate with groups like the Indonesian Red Cross.

Motorists today are less surprised to see the volunteers, recognizable by their red and black motorcycle jackets adorned with patches. Among them are now Dwiantoros’ girlfriend and older brother, whom he recently persuaded to volunteer. The three are inseparable, playing soccer or exploring Java’s volcanic landscape on long motorcycle rides.

Dwiantoro said rival escort groups formed, organized by volunteers who could not meet IEA requirements for road safety and vehicle possession. He said one of those groups had recently come up against police officers escorting government officials. A clip of the confrontation was shared widely on WhatsApp.

Although this incident has drawn unwanted attention to volunteer work, Dwiantoro continues to do so on a daily basis. It has become his duty, a way for a man to change things. He says groups of skilled drivers have become even more essential during the country’s health crisis. With the blockages lifted and traffic back to full swing, Dwiantoro is preparing for countless overtime on Jakarta’s car-congested roads.

Times writer Pierson reported from Singapore and Special Envoy Hutabarat from Jakarta.