Trump’s Facebook ban will last at least 2 years

There are many people who think it was not appropriate for a private company like Facebook to suspend an outgoing president from its platform, and many others believe that Mr. Trump should have been immediately banned for life. Mr Clegg said. We know that today’s decision will be criticized by many on both sides of the political divide, but our job is to make a decision in the most proportionate, fair and transparent way possible.

He said the measures were a response to criticism that the company had failed to provide sufficient insight into its decision-making, and he said Facebook was putting in place a system of protocols and penalties to be applied in cases. exceptional people such as Mr. Trumps.

For Mr. Trump, who has been permanently banned from Twitter, Facebook’s action means he will be cut off from mainstream platforms for at least the 2022 midterm election cycle. Mr. Trump, who before the bans , used social media as a megaphone to reach tens of millions of followers, had a harder time communicating with those supporters and took an even bigger place in the Republican primary arena. He started a blog called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump about a month ago, but closed it this week after it had little success.

In an emailed statement, Mr Trump said Facebook’s move was an insult to the record 75 million people, along with many more, who voted for us in the rigged presidential election. of 2020. He added that Facebook should not be allowed to censor and silence him and others on the platform.

Mr Trump then added a message to Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook. Next time I’m at the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, he said. That will be all business!

Facebook said Mr. Trump’s two-year suspension was a harsh sanction and was in response to criticism that the company had not set a specific timeline for his ban and was unrelated to the election of mid-term. The company also said it may extend Mr Trump’s suspension beyond that and that it will monitor external factors such as cases of violence to determine whether it should.

Facebook’s broader shift to no longer automatically exempting politicians’ speech from its rules is a stark reversal from the free speech stance Mr. Zuckerberg had championed. In a 2019 speech at Georgetown University, Mr. Zuckerberg said: “People with the power to speak out on a large scale are a new kind of force in the world, a fifth power alongside other structures. power of society.