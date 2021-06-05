Politics
Trump’s Facebook ban will last at least 2 years
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook said on Friday that Donald J. Trump’s suspension from service will last for at least two years, keeping the former president out of mainstream social media for the 2022 midterm election as the company has also stated that it would end a policy of treating messages from politicians differently from those of other users.
The social network indicated that Mr. Trump would be eligible for reinstatement in January 2023, before the next presidential election. It will then turn to experts to decide whether the risk to public safety has diminished, Facebook said. The company kicked Mr. Trump out of the service after making comments on social media that rallied supporters, who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, but did not give a specific timeline as to the date or end of the suspension.
Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions were a serious violation of our rules which deserve the highest sanction available under the new enforcement protocols, Nick Clegg , Vice President of Global Affairs at Facebook, written in a corporate blog post.
If reinstated, Mr. Trump would face a series of rapidly escalating sanctions if he committed further violations, including the permanent suspension of his account, Facebook said.
Facebook also said it was ending a policy of keeping politicians’ posts by default even if their speech broke its rules.
For years, Facebook and other social media companies have said they won’t interfere with political speech because it’s in the public interest. During Mr. Trump’s presidency, corporations failed to master his inflammatory language as he attacked enemies and spread disinformation. They changed their position after Mr. Trump used social media on the day of the Capitol attack.
Facebook’s overhaul of how to handle political discourse has implications not only for US politics, but also for world leaders such as President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who have been active on the issue. platform.
Yet Facebook’s moves, which create a more specific framework for how it treats politicians, are unlikely to satisfy its critics and could reinforce what some see as disproportionate corporate power over online discourse.
There are many people who think it was not appropriate for a private company like Facebook to suspend an outgoing president from its platform, and many others believe that Mr. Trump should have been immediately banned for life. Mr Clegg said. We know that today’s decision will be criticized by many on both sides of the political divide, but our job is to make a decision in the most proportionate, fair and transparent way possible.
He said the measures were a response to criticism that the company had failed to provide sufficient insight into its decision-making, and he said Facebook was putting in place a system of protocols and penalties to be applied in cases. exceptional people such as Mr. Trumps.
For Mr. Trump, who has been permanently banned from Twitter, Facebook’s action means he will be cut off from mainstream platforms for at least the 2022 midterm election cycle. Mr. Trump, who before the bans , used social media as a megaphone to reach tens of millions of followers, had a harder time communicating with those supporters and took an even bigger place in the Republican primary arena. He started a blog called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump about a month ago, but closed it this week after it had little success.
In an emailed statement, Mr Trump said Facebook’s move was an insult to the record 75 million people, along with many more, who voted for us in the rigged presidential election. of 2020. He added that Facebook should not be allowed to censor and silence him and others on the platform.
Mr Trump then added a message to Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook. Next time I’m at the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, he said. That will be all business!
Facebook said Mr. Trump’s two-year suspension was a harsh sanction and was in response to criticism that the company had not set a specific timeline for his ban and was unrelated to the election of mid-term. The company also said it may extend Mr Trump’s suspension beyond that and that it will monitor external factors such as cases of violence to determine whether it should.
Facebook’s broader shift to no longer automatically exempting politicians’ speech from its rules is a stark reversal from the free speech stance Mr. Zuckerberg had championed. In a 2019 speech at Georgetown University, Mr. Zuckerberg said: “People with the power to speak out on a large scale are a new kind of force in the world, a fifth power alongside other structures. power of society.
But the position drew criticism from lawmakers, activists and Facebook’s own employees, who said the company had allowed disinformation and other damaging speech from politicians to flow unimpeded. .
While many academics and activists on Friday hailed Facebook’s changes as a step in the right direction, they said implementing the new rules would be tricky. The company would likely get into a complicated dance with world leaders who had become accustomed to receiving special treatment from the platform, they said.
This change will lead to a closer examination of the discourse of world leaders, said David Kaye, law professor and former United Nations observer for freedom of expression. It will be painful for leaders who are not used to scrutiny, and it will also lead to tension.
Countries like India, Turkey and Egypt have threatened to take action against Facebook if it acts against the interests of ruling parties, Kaye said. Countries have said they could punish local Facebook staff or ban access to the service, he said.
This Facebook move imposes new political calculations for both these world leaders and for Facebook, Kaye said.
The pressure has also come from Russia, where the country’s internet regulator has stepped up demands on Facebook, Twitter and Google to remove online content it deems illegal and to restore blocked pro-Kremlin material. In India, officers from the country’s elite counterterrorism police visited Twitter offices in New Delhi in a show of force last month, a sign that Mr Modis’ government is growing in frustration. by American Internet companies.
At Facebook, the decision to change policies on political discourse began in earnest after Tories and others challenged the decision to ban Mr. Trump in January, saying it looked like censorship. To combat criticism, Facebook referred Mr Trumps’ case to its Supervisory Board, a group of academics, journalists and former government officials appointed by the company. The board reviews the content cases and decides whether Facebook has acted correctly towards them.
Last month, the board ruled that Facebook was right to ban Mr Trump from Facebook, but said the company had not sufficiently explained its decision and that an indefinite suspension of the former president was not appropriate. He kicked off the decision to permanently ban Mr. Trump from coming back to Facebook.
Executives then spent the last few weeks discussing and reconsidering company policies, two people familiar with the proceedings said, including explaining why Facebook created a special exemption for politicians. After executives were unable to fully explain the exemption to themselves, they decided the rule shouldn’t be automatic, the people said.
But society has always given itself a way to maintain controversial political rhetoric in what it sees as rare or special circumstances. If Facebook believes that a statement by a politician has broken its rules but is sufficiently newsworthy and in the public interest, it can always decide to leave the post. The company plans to disclose such cases when they occur, he said.
Jillian C. York, internet censorship expert at the Electronic Frontier Foundation in Berlin, said this still left Facebook a lot of wiggle room. The new policy is still unclear and leaves a lot of room for interpretation, she said.
Facebook also said it would provide external experts with data on how people used its platform until the end of February so researchers can study the role of networks in the January 6 riot. This expanded an effort the company announced last year, when he said he would share data covering last year’s presidential election.
Facebook has long said it does not want to be the arbiter of speaking. Zuckerberg has repeatedly called on lawmakers to create regulations for his company to follow regarding content decisions.
Mr. Clegg reinforced that message on Friday.
American democracy does not belong to Silicon Valley. It belongs to the American people, Mr. Clegg said in a podcast interview. And it is the lawmakers and politicians of this country who, at the end of the day, must govern the rules that prevail.
Maggie Haberman contributed reports.
