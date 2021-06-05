Politics
Will RSS be able to defuse tensions between Brewing Modi and Yogi in Uttar Pradesh?
Lucknow: A high-level meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is underway in the nation’s capital, and all eyes are on its outcome. This meeting can determine not only the political fate of Uttar Pradesh, but also that of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Apparently the meeting is meant to discuss plans to prepare for the next state elections in March 2022. However, if insiders are to be believed, the key meeting agenda is the current crisis created due to the current standoff between Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The spirits were heated between the two leaders, mainly because of the enthronement of a candidate Modi in the cabinet Adityanath. The chief minister has reportedly categorically refused to comply with the prime minister’s wishes to accommodate former IAS cadre from Gujarat, Arvind Kumar Sharma, as chief deputy minister.
Adityanath had no problem when Sharma was dumped from Ahmedabad to Lucknow and made a member of the State Legislative Council (MLC) about five months ago. But when the proposal came to give him a prominent place in the cabinet, the chief minister became both suspicious of and opposed to him. Sharma, Adityanath would have started to believe, had been sent to Lucknow to watch him.
Speculation was rife that Sharma would replace one of the two existing chief deputy ministers, Dinesh Sharma or Keshav Prasad Maurya. It was believed that Maurya could be transferred to the post of chairman of the state party organization, a post he also held prior to the 2017 state elections. A strong CBO leader Maurya, who s he is still considered a candidate for the post of chief minister, his reluctance has been shown. In the end, he would have agreed to be satisfied with the post of party leader on condition that this is in addition to his current position as deputy chief minister.
This has led the party’s bigwigs to suggest that the two Sharmas replace each other. But it was Adityanath who allegedly put his foot against the inclusion of the bureaucrat-turned-MLC in the post of deputy chief minister.
The exercise to bring in Adityanath was started by none other than UP Governor Anandiben Patel, who cut short her trip to Bhopal (where she holds the dual charge of Madhya Pradesh) and rushed to the Lucknow Raj Bhawan. She held a long closed-door meeting with the chief minister. Of course, the meeting was officially described as a courtesy visit, but the fact remains that tensions became visible in Lucknow’s halls of power afterwards.
This was followed by the sudden arrival of RSS national deputy chief Dattatreya Hosabale, who, in addition to meeting Adityanath, also undertook an extended exercise to gather comments from several members of the UP cabinet as well as many deputies. The truth is that most of those who met Hosabale expressed their disenchantment with the Chief Minister. Some of them went so far as to express their grief in black and white, and did not mince words when alleging Adityanath’s negligence.
Some ministers, who had previously expressed reservations against what they called the bureaucratic and flawed management of COVID-19, reiterated how people were being allowed to die due to the shortage of oxygen and medicine, besides the non- availability of beds in hospitals. This is what led to corpses dumped in rivers or on river banks in many parts of the state, they believe.
Hosabale, second behind Mohan Bhagwat in the RSS hierarchy and known for his closeness to Modi, returned to Delhi after spending three days in Lucknow. Then came the duo of national secretary general (organization) of BJP BL Santhosh and UP party leader Radha Mohan Singh to repeat practically the same exercise as Hosabale.
The RSS meeting in Delhi began on June 3, after Santhosh and Singh returned from Ground Zero to Lucknow. Indeed, everyone is absolutely discreet about what is happening behind closed doors in the nation’s capital. Senior leaders in the organization characterize the deliberations as routine pre-election matters. On the flip side, much of the buzz was about the party and the RSS bigwigs taking a call on Adityanath’s future.
His saffron robes and vitriolic lyrics made him a favorite as a huge Hindutva icon. He has remained the party’s star activist in all corners of the country, be it in the electoral fields of Kerala, Gujarat, the northeast or West Bengal, even though the effects of his campaign appear to be disappointing. It is for this reason that so much effort has been put into advising and cajoling him into granting the wishes of Modi, who is no less a Hindutva torchbearer. Modi may not wrap himself in saffron, but his appeal as a Hindutva leader is formidable, especially after his success with Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the dilution of Article 370, and other RSS scarecrows like criminalization. triple snapshot divorced.
In fact, according to analysts in the BJP-Sangh relationship, the dispute between Adityanath and Modi could have been easily avoided. If Adityanath had handled Arvind Sharma’s situation more tactfully and without making so much noise, the whole problem wouldn’t have snowballed like he did. Even his supporters believe he could have avoided making it a matter of prestige, which amounted to questioning the authority of an all-powerful prime minister.
Insiders recall that a similar mishap was undertaken by then-UP chief minister Kalyan Singh. However, the glove he threw at Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then Prime Minister, cost him dearly. A milestone came when Kalyan Singh’s survival instinct forced him to even strike a deal with his major political opponent, Mulayam Singh Yadav. And after living in political oblivion for a few years, he finally had to implore his reinstatement in the BJP, as a result of which Modi favored him with a governorship in Rajasthan, thus ending his political career.
It goes without saying that Kalyan Singh in his day had much greater political influence and had more appeal to the Hindutva than Adityanath today. And who doesn’t know the big difference between Vajpayee and Modi’s ways of dealing with dissent.
Time will tell what the future holds for Yogi Adityanath.
