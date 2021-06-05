For UP minorities, the last 4 years spent in the midst of torture, fear: Imran Pratapgarhi





The new chairman of the Congressional Minorities Department and Urdu poet Mohammad Imran Khan, popularly known as Imran Pratapgarhi, said on Friday that minority communities in Uttar Pradesh live tortured and fearful lives under the regime. BJP government for the past four years.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Imran, a social media star whose appointment was announced Thursday, spoke about his party’s plans for the state and claimed Congress would play a crucial role in forming the next government. in Uttar Pradesh. The poet said he would fight against attempts to weaken educational institutions such as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jauhar University and Ambedkar University.

Over the past four years, the minority has been tortured in the state. For the BJP, minority means only Muslims. They can’t answer questions about development and deaths from Covid, and thus try to distract attention, Imran said.

Alleging that the education system in Uttar Pradesh was corrupt and that institutions such as AMU, Jauhar University of Rampur and Ambedkar University were targeted and weakened, the congress leader said he would fight for their rights. He added: I have fought the government for minority rights in the past and will do so now with more authority wherever the BJP government targets minorities or plans to target in the future. I will lead the fight.

Pratapgarhi slammed the government over reports that Uttar Pradesh universities should teach philosophy students books authored by yoga guru Ramdev and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said it shows a downward spiral. in which the state education system is located.

The Congress leader told The Indian Express that he sees his appointment as the result of Congress leader Rahul Gandhis’ dream and efforts to build a new Congress.

Imran said he had been interested in poetry from childhood and became a professional shayar [poet] in 2010. Rahul Gandhi inspired him to join Congress, he added, after which he ended up contesting Moradabad’s 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He was beaten, receiving only 5 percent of the vote.

Mujhe khushi hai, Rahul ji jis nayi Congress ka sapna dekhte hain usmein ek bari jimmedari mili hai [I am happy that this big responsibility is part of Rahul jis dream of New Congress.

He added, For the past seven to eight years, I was doing agitation by using my shayari, raising issues of minorities and trying to save the Constitution. Then two years ago, impressed with the vision of Rahul Gandhi, I became a part of the Congress and have now been given this responsibility.

Asked about the challenges the Congress faces in attracting the minority vote at a time it is showcasing its soft-Hindutva face to counter the BJP, Imran said, It is a big quality of the Congress that there is a freedom to raise the issues of the community that one comes from. The party does not stop anyone from raising the issue of their community or of those they feel strongly about. These are all misconceptions that have been created.

Using himself as an example, he continued, I am in the party for the past two years and have been raising all kinds of issue for minorities and I do not remember the party ever asking me not to speak about minority issues.

The poet-turned-politician claimed there was no one other than Rahul Gandhi who was fighting kattarta [fundamentalism] save the pillars of democracy.

