Members of Congress send letter to USCIRF condemning Turkey for religious freedom violations

04/06/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – Yesterday, a bipartisan group of seven U.S. representatives sent a letter to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) expressing concern over Turkey’s continued violations of religious freedom. In the letter, representatives ask the USCIRF to recommend to the State Department that Turkey be designated as a country of particular concern (CPC), the most severe designation given by the State Department for violations of religious freedom. .

The group of lawmakers, led by Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Congressman John Sarbanes (D-MD), highlighted the repeated violations of Turkey’s religious freedom against the Ecumenical Patriarchate, located in Istanbul. Despite the importance of the patriarchate to the global Orthodox Christian Church, the Turkish government still rejects its legal status and identity and inhibits the freedom of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, whom the Orthodox community believed to be the direct successor of Christ Apostle Andrew . In turn, by violating the religious freedom of the Patriarch, the Turkish government also violates the religious freedom of the global community of Orthodox Christians.

The letter also specifically mentions the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque, a move advocated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last summer. We urge USCIRF to work with other U.S. government institutions, as well as international and multilateral organizations to ensure the full protection of Hagia Sophia as defined in the sites status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. ., implore the letter.

The letter also fits into a pattern of growing condemnation of Turkey for its human rights violations among US government officials. In April, President Biden affirmed the Armenian genocide of 1915, becoming only the second US president to do so and angering Turkish leaders. Additionally, USCIRF Commissioner Nadine Maenza recently condemned Turkey for indiscriminately bombing Christian villages in northern Iraq, causing massive structural damage to the local church.

Many are hoping that this condemnation of Turkey for its continued and increasingly blatant violations of religious freedom will continue, unlike the lack of pressure on President Erdogan during the Trump administration. As Turkey threatens Christians across the region, these members of Congress are hopeful that the USCIRF can take a stand and recommend Turkey as a CCP.

