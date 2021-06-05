Prime Minister Imran Khan fears “a lot of fear” over withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, South Asia News





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday the country was pushing for a political settlement ahead of the departure of foreign troops this year to reduce the risk of civil war.

The United States has said it will withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan on September 11 of this year. More than 20 allied countries plan to follow suit.

“There is a lot of fear right now in Pakistan and I assure you that we are doing our best to ensure that there is some kind of political settlement before the Americans leave,” Khan told Reuters on Friday at his official residence. in Islamabad.

Since the announcement of the troop withdrawal, violence in Afghanistan has increased sharply. The Taliban are resisting pressure from Washington and its allies to accept a political deal leading to a peace deal.

“From the moment the Americans gave a date, when they were going to leave Afghanistan … the Taliban felt they had won the war,” Khan said, adding that it would not be easy to get concessions from the Taliban US decision.

Khan said Pakistan would suffer the most, after Afghanistan itself, if there was a civil war and a refugee crisis.

“And then there would be pressure on us to get involved and be a part of it,” Khan said.

He said his government had changed the long-standing Pakistani policy of pushing for “strategic depth” in Afghanistan to ensure there was a friendly government there.

“Any Afghan government chosen by the people is the one Pakistan should deal with,” Khan said, adding that Pakistan “should not try to manipulate in Afghanistan.”

Pakistan has long been accused of harboring leaders and fighters from the Taliban, which Islamabad helped seize power in 1996, even as the insurgent group battled foreign troops led by the United States.

(With contributions from agencies)

