PML-N demands release of sufficient funds for universities – Journal





PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz expressed deep concern over the financial crisis facing public sector universities and called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government to allocate sufficient funds to pull higher education institutions out of the financial crisis.

Speaking at the protest camp for employees of the University of Peshawar on Friday, PML-N provincial chairman Amir Muqam assured his full support to teachers and other employees of his party and said that despite of its lofty claims, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had failed to improve the quality of education in the country.

Condemning the police action against teachers and other protesting employees at Peshawar universities, he said the PTI government was least concerned with materializing its election manifesto.

He said the government had focused only on victimizing its political opponents in the name of accountability.

Muqam said it was the government’s duty to release appropriate funds to all public sector universities to ensure timely payment of salaries and improvement of other facilities.

He said Imran Khan, as the leader of the opposition, had always singled out Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, but now his government was unable to launch a mega development program in the country.

He said that on the one hand the rise in prices made people’s lives miserable, on the other hand the employees were facing problems such as pay cuts, pay delays, etc.

He said that if the problems of educational institutions were not resolved sooner rather than later, the future of students would be at stake.

Muqam said his party would fully support the employees in their struggle for acceptance of their real demands.

Posted in Dawn, le 5 June 2021

