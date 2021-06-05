Malala’s take on marriage resonates in the congregation – Diary





PESHAWAR: The controversy over Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai’s views on marriage echoed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday with members of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal urging her family to clarify its position on the matter.

The issue was raised by the PPP lawmaker of Upper Dir Sahibzada Sanaullah district on a point of order.

Claiming that Malalas’ interview with British magazine Vogue has been circulating on mainstream and social media for the past few days, he asked the government to verify whether the education activist really made the remarks about the marriage or not.

The member insisted that life partnership was not allowed in any religion and that if Malala favored it, the position was wrong.

PPP and MMA members ask family of Nobel laureate to clarify position

It [Malala] should clarify whether she did not make that statement, said the lawmaker, who had left Jamaat-i-Islami to join the PPP.

MMA’s Inayatullah Khan said the remarks about the marriage attributed to the Nobel Prize winner had taken a toll on her personality.

He said Malalas’ father should clarify if this was a slip of the tongue or if it was taken out of context.

The Malalas identity is in line with Muslim and Paktun values, he said, adding that the activist was also criticized by her supporters.

However, opposition Awami National Party Nisar Khan and ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insafs Ziaullah Bangash have defended Malala and her family’s position on the issue.

Malala is the daughter of the Pakhtun Nation, who bravely faced the terrorists. I condemn the resolution passed against her in the house, Mr. Nisar said.

President Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, who chaired the meeting, clarified that there had been no resolution and that instead, the issue was addressed on a point of order.

Mr. Nisar asked his colleagues not to turn the affair into controversy.

Mr Bangash defended Malala and her family and said the controversial part of the interviews was actually a mother-daughter dialogue.

He said this conversation was taken out of context to spark controversy, which caused mental agony for the family.

Her [Mamalas] the comments were twisted and taken out of context, he said.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl MPA Naeema Kishwar also asked the family of activists to clarify their position on the issue and to disavow the statement attributed to him by the magazine.

During Question Time, Justice Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan said that on directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governors House in Peshawar would either be converted into a university, library or museum.

He said a three-member subcommittee had been set up to determine the feasibility of this goal.

The committee includes Umar Khan Afridi, Naeem Safi and Dr Faisal Khan.

Lawmakers have begun debate on proposals for the next budget, which will be unveiled on June 18.

Beginning the debate on the subject, Opposition Leader Akram Khan Durrani urged the government to complete all current projects instead of launching new ones.

He criticized the government for allocating meager funds to the education sector in the previous budget, which plunged universities into financial crises.

The opposition leader said Islamia College University, a historic educational institution, was facing a severe financial crisis, prompting teachers to start protesting.

He said the health sector was also in dire straits and the launch of the Institute for Medical Education crippled the health care delivery system across the province.

The government’s flagship program Sihat Sahulat Card is not offered in public sector hospitals due to the unavailability of medical specialists and the latest machines. Cardholders receive care in private hospitals, he said.

Mr Durrani said the KP government was committing criminal negligence by failing to guarantee the province’s financial rights.

He said the provincial government did not ask the federal government for the payment of oil and gas royalties.

Posted in Dawn, le 5 June 2021

