“Chinese Coup” Author Roger Garside on How to End the CCP Regime and Bring Democracy to China: Interview

You and I know that, “Li replies.” The rice is almost done. “

This warm phrase, spoken in a low voice, strikes like thunder in Wang’s ear.

“Indeed,” Wang replies. That’s all he has to say. The seemingly innocuous phrase “the rice is cooked” is a code agreed between them to implement a bold contingency plan they have crafted over the past few years. These men recognized that China’s economic downturn was occurring in an environment poisoned by a series of deeply rooted issues, political, social and moral, which would interact at some point to cause a crisis. They have long since decided to be ready to seize this moment to act against Xi Jinping himself. Nothing less offers an escape from the deadlock in which its policies have trapped China. His China Dream is a waking nightmare.

It’s time for Roger Garsides’ new book, China Coup: The Great Leap to Freedom, in which two of the top officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Premier Li Keqiang and Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang, a secret plot to oust Xi Jinping from his post as chairman of the CCP and lead China to a democratic future.

While the imaginary coup scenario, which uses the names of real Chinese leaders, is a fictional scenario, Garsidea noted the Chinese expert and former British diplomat who saw Mao Zedong in the flesh in 1968 and dined with him. Deng Xiaoping in 1977, claims that his book is a first in Chinese literature in his efforts to penetrate the psychologies of CCP leaders and take people in their minds and behind the scenes of their public actions.

In an exclusive interview with The Epoch Times, Garside explained why he believes the one-party CCP regime, which he calls a totalitarian regime, will end soon, and clarified the economic weapons that nations, including states- United and their allies, can use to help the Chinese people take the CCP’s great leap forward to freedom and democracy.

Garside, who served as an officer in the British Army in the late 1950s and first saw mainland China from Hong Kong using a pair of army binoculars, has the rare distinction among Chinese experts for having experienced key periods in Chinese history on the ground in China, during and after the reign of Mao Zedong.

After attending boarding school at Eton College, Garside was drafted into the British Army at the age of 18 and was soon made an officer serving in British Hong Kong with the Gurkha Brigade, made up mostly of soldiers recruited from the hills. from Nepal. After his military service and graduating from Cambridge University, Garside served as a diplomat at the British Embassy in Beijing from 1968 to 1970, near the height of hysteria seen during the Chinese Cultural Revolution and took a photo of Mao Zedong in both Tiananmen Square. while very few Westerners had access to China.

A 1968 photo of CCP Chairman Mao Zedong in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square by Roger Garside. (Courtesy of Roger Garside)

After completing his first diplomatic post in Beijing, Garside obtained a Masters of Science in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and helped manage the World Bank’s Thailand Lending Program in Washington, DC, before to return to Beijing for a second diplomatic posting from 1976 to 1979.

At the end of 1977, he had the opportunity to have dinner with the future Chairman of the CPC Deng Xiaoping while managing the visit of the former British Prime Minister Edward Heaths to China. And in 1981, Garside’s first book, the much-loved Coming Alive: China After Mao, was published while he was teaching at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

Garside said the fictitious coup depicted in his new book is just one possible scenario in which China could end the oppressive CCP regime and begin a transition to democracy. He acknowledges the skepticism that China Coup, published by University of California Press, will inevitably encounter from some readers, but points to the collapse of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1991 as an appropriate case study.

It’s too easy to say A coup d’état in China? Of course, that will not happen. The Chinese Communist Regime is strong, prosperous, totally in control, what an absurd idea. It’s not that absurd, said Garside. Remember the failure of the Soviet industry in January 1991 to predict what would happen by the end of the year.

Garside said he hopes his book will play a role in what he calls a great awakening happening in the United States and other nations regarding the threat the CCP poses to the world.

I saw that the United States and its allies were too complacent towards China, towards the Chinese Communist Party and needed a revival, he said.

In China Coup, Garside writes: No people on earth are less forgiving than Americans when they believe their trust and friendship have been betrayed. Their confidence will not be restored without systemic change in China.

He explained this by telling The Epoch Times that the United States has taken the lead in responding to the CCP’s systematic deception and theft, as well as its continued assault on global freedom, democracy and human rights. ‘man.

He pointed to the firm action of US politicians against China’s abuses, citing in particular the policies and positions of Sen. Marco Rubios (R-Fla.) The evidence that Americans, including voters and leaders of company, feel betrayed and angry. Referring to the United States’ efforts to bring China into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001 and subsequent violations of its agreements and abuses of its position in the WTO, Garside said: [China has] betrayed that, in spirit and in letter, the treaty they signed to enter it. … Just put yourself in the shoes of the people who run businesses and who have suffered as a result.

A sketch by Roger Garside. (Courtesy of Roger Garside)

Referring to the support imposed by the Chinese People’s Government on the CCP, Garside spoke about the skills as actors that the Chinese people had to develop under the Communist regime, and suggested that a large number of people in China secretly aspire to political change that they have not yet been able to adopt.

He said the United States and its allies should help the Chinese people achieve political change with the implementation of a carefully calibrated strategy that includes the use of strong economic policy weapons, and said, we are engaged in a fight for freedom, a worldwide fight for freedom.

This techno-totalitarian [CCP] has great instruments of control, and it will be extremely difficult for any movement in China to achieve China’s liberation without outside help, Garside said. We have great economic assets, which we can deploy to bring us closer to those who want change in China. And by using them imaginatively and boldly, both cumulatively over time and then in more targeted and short-term ways, we can create conditions in which those in China who desire change can evolve.

In China Coup, Garside prominently cites, as an important economic tool, legislation passed in 2020 that requires all companies listed on US stock exchanges, including Chinese companies, to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government and to submit a detailed financial audit. reports to US regulators, non-compliant companies subject to delisting.

The cover of Roger Garside’s book. (Courtesy of Roger Garside)

Another tool is Chinese banks’ denial of access to the international banking system, Garside told The Epoch Times, pointing out that several Chinese banks have allegedly violated US sanctions against North Korea as banks on which this economic tool can potentially to be used.

Garside also noted the need for the government to restrict investment in Chinese companies, as well as the education of vested interests that will have to forgo short-term economic gains in order to protect long-term interests. There must be a demonstration of the government’s willingness to implement its strategies demonstrated resolution vis-à-vis national interests which can take the form of investments banned by our companies, whether they are management companies or ‘assets or manufacturers or trading companies, in Chinese companies related to the [Chinese] military, he said.

He stressed that international coordination among liberal democracies is important to maintain a strong and united front against the bad behavior of the CCP, and underlined the importance of alliance groups comprising liberal democracies, including the Five Eyes, l ‘North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly referred to as the Quad.

He said that a sustained and proactive approach among liberal democracies to face the CCP’s global challenge is essential in order to facilitate political change in China.

We cannot be complacent. We can’t just say to each other Oh, we’re right on our side, we’re the good guys. We believe in democracy and the rule of law. Yes, those are good things, said Garside. But this is not enough. We must have imaginative strategies to find the points of vulnerability in the defenses of the Chinese regimes.