Punjab appoints team to monitor dams – Pakistan





LAHORE: Following the decision taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to carry out a tripartite monitoring of the river water situation, the Punjab on Friday appointed nine officers to accompany the Wapda teams in order to assess the inflows and outflows of water to all critical dams in the country.

As part of the arrangement finalized by the Prime Minister’s Office after a meeting on May 27 in which provincial and federal representatives explained their views, a three-tier formula was agreed, involving representatives of the Water and Power Development Authority, Sindh and Punjab. .

Following instructions from the PM Office, the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) wrote to the Punjab on May 31 asking it to appoint its members for this purpose. The Punjab obliged.

Professionals from Wapda have been inducted as independent federal representatives, who, along with candidates from Sindh and Punjab, will visit the dams to assess the releases and the gauging mechanisms installed there.

In appointing its representatives, the Punjab again insisted on Friday that surveillance teams should get there (roadblocks) as soon as possible and ensure that the discharge gauges are not only functioning properly but continuously to remedy the alleged misrepresentation by provinces.

The government of Punjab has complained about the lack of basic discharge gauge tool to measure water inflows and outflows at dams and to indicate losses during water transport. Without these gauges, the whole report is theoretical. How could Irsa, or any planning body for that matter, base its planning (and this too on a problem as critical as water distribution) on non-existent realities, one wonders Punjab, requiring Irsa to first receive its data correctly and then allocate water to provinces.

Disputes over water measurements erupted between Punjab and Sindh during the planning of water distribution for the Kharif period, especially early in Kharif, when the country suffers from the greatest shortages and every drop becomes a basis for dispute. During these preparatory meetings, Sindh claimed to have suffered 35% transmission losses on its 600 miles of canals.

The Punjab refused to accept this figure, saying it had less than 10% loss in its 2,600-mile-long canals. How could the losses of Sindh be three times high on a fifth of the section of the canal? He argued for allowing 20% ​​losses in Sindh, which was the average of the first 10 years after the 1991 Water Allocation Agreement. Irsa, however, agreed to 30% losses in Sindh. .

Posted in Dawn, le 5 June 2021

