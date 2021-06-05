IPI calls for withdrawal of PMDA 2021





ISLAMABAD: The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of leading editors, media executives and journalists for press freedom in more than 100 countries, in a letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Friday called for the withdrawal of the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) Ordinance 2021, a press release said.

The letter says the IPI is extremely concerned about the 2021 Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) ordinance its government has proposed, as the IPI fears that the implementation of this ordinance will reduce considerably freedom of the press in the country.

The letters indicating that while its government’s decision to appoint a committee to discuss the ordinance with stakeholders is a positive one, the IPI believes that the ordinance itself should be withdrawn immediately, as it exists sufficient mechanisms and processes available in the country to regulate the media and The PMDA will have a negative impact on the freedom of a vibrant and accountable media in Pakistan.

In our view, the proposal to repeal all current media laws, including the Press Council Ordinance 2002, the Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Press Ordinance 2002 registration of books, newspaper employees (Terms of Service Act) 1973, the ordinance of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority. 2002 as amended by the PEMRA Amendment Act 2007, and The Motion Pictures Ordinance 1979 and replacing it with an umbrella authority to regulate the media would run counter to democratic standards that Pakistan should uphold as a democracy. Pakistan has signed and ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, so it must honor its commitment by allowing the media to function without interference. We are concerned that the creation of a regulatory body that does not contain sufficient guarantees of independence could seriously undermine press freedom. Appointing a bureaucrat to head the PMDA would compromise its independence, which is an essential part of any regulatory system. It is also contrary to recommendations made by special rapporteurs mandated to protect freedom of expression or freedom of the media, who have stated that:

States should ensure that media regulators are independent, operate transparently and are accountable to the public, respect the principle of limited scope of regulation, and ensure appropriate oversight of private actors.

Urge the development of independent and multistakeholder oversight, transparency and accountability mechanisms to address private content rules that may be incompatible with international human rights and interfere with the right of individuals to enjoy freedom of expression

It is also disturbing that the PMDA will have the power to shut down the operations of a media group, seal the premises of a media outlet and seize material from media organizations without notice and, more importantly, without judicial review. . Such a draconian provision will force journalists and the media to resort to self-censorship. In addition, the proposal to create media courts with the power to impose sentences of up to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25 million to content producers for violating the provisions of the proposed ordinance is a clear attempt to force the media to follow the dictates of governments. We believe that the creation of a parallel judicial system to deal with the media will be superfluous and unjustified, because Pakistan has a functioning justice system. Your Excellency, we urge you to reconsider the government’s decision to enact the PMDA ordinance and withdraw it immediately, as it will have a devastating impact on free media in a democracy that Pakistan promises to be.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]rnetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos