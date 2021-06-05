Americans saw the true nature of the Chinese regime 32 years ago today





A man stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace near Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, June 5, 1989. (Stringer / Reuters)

We have heard a lot in recent days that the public debate on the laboratory leak theory could increase racist attacks against the Chinese and further fuel anti-Asian hatred. This mentality assumes that Westerners, especially Americans, cannot distinguish between the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and that anger at the dishonesty and habitual cover-ups of Chinese governments will inevitably turn into hatred of any Chinese, Chinese American or even Asian American. . The claim is that the fury over Xi Jinping’s decision-making and the leadership of the Wuhan Institute of Virology will inevitably turn into sneers, insults and even physical assaults on the families who run the Chinese restaurant on the street. It’s safe to say that the average American doesn’t know enough about China. The average American probably doesn’t know much about any foreign country. But if you ask Americans what they think of China, there’s a good chance the image at the top of this corner post is mentioned: a tanker looking at a row of People’s Army tanks. release leaving Tiananmen Square. The only thing Americans old enough to remember from the news of 1989 will remember is this iconic image of an unidentified man bravely standing in front of a row of tanks, moving to the left when tanks attempted to pull him down. going around, and then moving to the right when it went the other way. This symbolic stalemate occurred on June 4, 32 years ago today, the day after Chinese troops attacked pro-democracy protesters camped in Tiananmen Square. Time the magazine called him one of the 100 most influential images of all time. Ironically, the image is banned in China. We don’t know who the man was, or what happened to him after the stalemate. What’s the one thing Americans know and understand about China? The country’s government is oppressive, at least some Chinese cannot stand it and want to change it, and the regime ruthlessly and brutally suppresses dissent and opposition. The Chinese government has not changed much in character since the brutal crackdown on Tiananmen Square. Of course, the Chinese market has opened up economically, and many Chinese are richer than they were in 1989. But the regime is still authoritarian, repressive, secretive, collector. a series of human rights abuses that read like a demon’s resume. Oh, and the genocide, which really looks like it has to be a break from any international deal. Fortunately, the Chinese government has failed to completely crush any resistance or challenge, at home or abroad. Are there small pockets of people in this world who cannot distinguish between Chinese government and Chinese people? Yes. We call these people morons, and their kind has always existed. The rest of us can distinguish between the two and have no obligation to limit our investigations into the origin of the pandemic due to how morons may react to the revelations. PHOTO GALLERY: Events in Tiananmen Square







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos