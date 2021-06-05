Former Trump lawyer sheds new light on Russia investigation: Democrats | Donald Trump News





Don McGahn testified before Congress on Friday after being subpoenaed two years ago.

Former White House attorney for President Donald Trump, Don McGahn, shed new light on the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election and the attorney’s pressure to thwart the federal inquiry, Congressional Democrats said Friday.

McGahn, who served as Trump’s presidential lawyer for nearly two years before stepping down in October 2018, testified in a one-day closed session before the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

McGahn appeared under a subpoena issued about two years ago to testify as the committee reviewed allegations of Trump’s wrongdoing. At the end of 2019, the House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted by the Senate, then under Republican control.

A transcript of McGahns’ testimony is due to be released in the coming days. Under an agreement with the Justice Department, members of the Judicial Committee declined to provide details of what he had said previously.

Mr McGahn was clearly upset by President Trump’s refusal to take his legal advice over and over again, and he shed new light on several troubling events today, committee chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement. communicated.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler returns from a break to chair a closed-door session with former White House lawyer Don McGahn [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]Republican Representative Matt Gaetz told reporters that McGahns’ testimony did not provide any new information, however.

Don McGahn was expected to be some sort of vital witness bringing new information worthy of years of litigation and countless taxpayer dollars spent, Gaetz said of the Democrats.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee Representatives Jim Jordan, left, and Matt Gaetz comment on reporters as they leave a closed-door session with former White House attorney Don McGahn [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]Representative Madeleine Dean, a senior Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, told reporters that McGahn had highlighted the pressure he was under, the pressure the President was putting on other aides to order Rod Rosenstein to oust the special advocate (Robert) Mueller.

At the time, Rosenstein served as assistant attorney general and Mueller was polling Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign.

After a lengthy investigation, Mueller uncovered many links between the campaign and the Russians and concluded that the campaign expected it to take advantage of Moscow’s efforts to tip the vote in favor of Trump. But Mueller said such interactions did not constitute criminal behavior or would be difficult to prove in court.

As a White House lawyer, McGahn had an insider perspective on many of the episodes that Mueller and his team examined for potential obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation.

McGahn has proven to be a central and damning witness against Trump, with his name mentioned hundreds of times in the text of the Mueller Report and in its footnotes.

McGahn described to investigators the president’s repeated efforts to hush up the investigation and the directives he said he received from the president that pissed him off.

He said Trump demanded he contact then Attorney General Jeff Sessions to order him not to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. McGahn also said Trump implored him to tell then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to remove Mueller from his post due to perceived conflicts of interest and, after this episode was reported in the media , to publicly and falsely deny this request. had never been made.

McGahn also described the circumstances that led to Trump’s dismissal by Trump of James Comey as director of the FBI, including the president’s insistence on including in the termination letter that Comey had reassured Trump that he was not. not personally under investigation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos