Rich states haven’t done enough for the environment, Pakistani PM says





By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – The richest countries in the world have not done enough to fight global warming, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday, adding that his country had done more than any other in the world to fight the increase in emissions relative to its economic means.

Pakistan, which this year hosts United Nations World Environment Day on June 5, is one of the countries most affected by climate change, having been regularly affected by devastating floods in recent years, displacing hundreds thousands of people and destroying swathes of agricultural land.

“Has the developed world done enough: the answer is no,” Khan said in an interview with Reuters at his official residence in Islamabad. “The shows are coming from the rich countries. And I think they know they haven’t done enough.”

This year’s World Environment Day will serve as the launch of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration, calling for urgent action to revive damaged ecosystems.

Under Khan, Pakistan undertook a number of restoration projects, including a $ 10 billion tree-planting campaign. This week, Khan planted the billionth tree in this alley.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) said in a report released Friday that over the past five years Pakistan has experienced an environmental turnaround after years of declining natural capital, but it remains still a lot to do.

Khan said developing countries like Pakistan had done “more than enough” to tackle global warming and climate change despite limited budgets and a range of challenges, such as education and health.

“To withdraw as much money as we did in proportion to our GDP and disposable income, I think Pakistan has done more than any country in the world,” he said.

Besides ecological restoration projects, Pakistan has also recently become active in the global green finance market, seeking to access finance for environmentally friendly projects and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

Pakistan said the World Bank estimated the country’s new planting projects would be worth $ 500 million, and the valuation could reach $ 2.5 billion if carbon price estimates increased.

Khan said global green finance and valuation of natural assets provide good incentives for the developing world to protect the environment.

“If you can prove to people that by protecting your environment you can also gain something, that means you have more buy-in from people,” he said. “Remember: hungry people don’t really care about the environment.”

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by David Holmes)

