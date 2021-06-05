On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Modi To Release Report On Ethanol Blending And Interact With Farmers | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on World Environment Day on Saturday and release the “Report of the Expert Panel on the Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-2025”.

PM Modi is also expected to launch a pilot project of E 100 distribution stations at three sites in Pune. He will also interact with farmers and discuss their experience as facilitators in the blending programs of ethanol and compressed biogas.

To commemorate World Environment Day, government issues E-20 notification urging oil companies to sell ethanol-based gasoline with up to 20 percent ethanol percentage starting April 1, 2023 ; and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 and E15.

This is done to facilitate the build-up of additional ethanol distillation capacity and to provide timelines for the availability of blended fuel nationwide, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in an earlier statement. It will help increase ethanol consumption in ethanol-producing states and neighboring regions before 2025, he also said.

The event is organized by the Union Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Every year on June 5, people around the world celebrate World Environment Day to raise awareness of the importance of nature and inspire positive change towards the environment. The United Nations Assembly established World Environment Day in 1972, which was the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Since then, it has become one of the biggest events dedicated to the environment.

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is “Reinventing. Recreate. Restore ”, because 2021 marks the start of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. Pakistan is the global host of the day to highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration this year.