Politics
On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Modi To Release Report On Ethanol Blending And Interact With Farmers | Latest India News
PM Modi will also interact with farmers and discuss their experience as facilitators in the blending ethanol and compressed biogas programs.
Through industantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED JUNE 05, 2021 09:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on World Environment Day on Saturday and release the “Report of the Expert Panel on the Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-2025”.
PM Modi is also expected to launch a pilot project of E 100 distribution stations at three sites in Pune. He will also interact with farmers and discuss their experience as facilitators in the blending programs of ethanol and compressed biogas.
To commemorate World Environment Day, government issues E-20 notification urging oil companies to sell ethanol-based gasoline with up to 20 percent ethanol percentage starting April 1, 2023 ; and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 and E15.
This is done to facilitate the build-up of additional ethanol distillation capacity and to provide timelines for the availability of blended fuel nationwide, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in an earlier statement. It will help increase ethanol consumption in ethanol-producing states and neighboring regions before 2025, he also said.
The event is organized by the Union Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
Every year on June 5, people around the world celebrate World Environment Day to raise awareness of the importance of nature and inspire positive change towards the environment. The United Nations Assembly established World Environment Day in 1972, which was the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Since then, it has become one of the biggest events dedicated to the environment.
The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is “Reinventing. Recreate. Restore ”, because 2021 marks the start of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. Pakistan is the global host of the day to highlight the importance of ecosystem restoration this year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]