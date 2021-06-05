Briton Johnson faces lockdown dilemma as Covid cases rise

UK coronavirus infection rates are heading in the wrong direction at the wrong time for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In the coming days, he will be debating with ministers on whether to lift pandemic restrictions as planned on June 21, with an announcement expected a week before. Businesses are clamoring for it, as are members of his Conservative Party, for whom the date has become a totemic symbol of the return to normalcy of life.

Yet Covid cases are on the rise again, fueled by the highly communicable Delta variant first identified in India, which is now dominant in Britain. Laboratory-confirmed cases of the strain more than doubled this week to 12,431, while early evidence suggests it may be linked to a higher risk of hospitalization.

Data from the Bureau of Statistics showed that about 1 in 640 people in England had the virus in the week to May 29, up from 1 in 1,120 a week earlier. The rate has more than tripled in Wales. Across the UK, 6,238 new cases of Covid were reported on Friday, the highest daily total since March.

The numbers present a significant dilemma for Johnson as he questions whether to move forward with dropping all legal limits on social contact this month. That would mean reopening nightclubs, full stadiums, people lining up again at the bar, and big weddings and conferences on the agenda.

“It is clear that balancing people’s desire – and there is clearly an accumulated desire to return to normal – with the potential risk is a very difficult judgment,” Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London whose modeling was the key. at the first lockdown in March 2020, the BBC told the BBC on Friday. “It’s not my job to make this decision, luckily. “

Johnson’s final decision – which he says should be ‘irreversible’ – will define both Britain’s path out of lockdown as well as perceptions of him as prime minister. He has been accused of procrastinating on key decisions in the pandemic, with his former senior collaborator Dominic Cummings likening him to a “shopping cart, smashing from one side of the aisle to the other”.

Delaying June 21 would risk a major showdown with Conservative MPs who see the date as a promise to voters. They point to the rapid deployment of the vaccine and the fact that the UK this week had a day without recorded Covid deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as reasons to continue.

But Johnson must balance the pandemic’s toll on industry, people’s mental health and job opportunities, against the risk of another spike in cases.

Government has been urged to suspend reopening plans – to “avoid another complete lockdown” – by independent scientist group SAGE chaired by former Chief Science Officer David King. The move should be “taken now to change the current false hopes,” they said in an emailed statement.

The virus’s reproduction rate in England is 1 to 1.2, which means that 10 infected people will infect 10 to 12 others. The range was 1 to 1.1 last week.

It’s important to note that many of our Delta cases are still relatively recent (82% under 28 days) and so many people have yet to have time to be hospitalized and die, if they have to. . This may explain why we are not yet seeing this reflected in national admissions / deaths figures. pic.twitter.com/UrjFsj9jhZ – Meaghan Kall (@kallmemeg) June 3, 2021

The government tightened restrictions on international travel this week, a move it linked to the need to protect the unblocked economy. Removing Portugal from the so-called green list of destinations that people can arrive from without quarantine has been a blow to an airline industry that has been pushing for a reopening of travel to Europe. But it was a strong indication of the government’s priorities.

Even so, much now depends on the data expected next week to show the performance of the Delta variant vaccines.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock played down the increase in cases on Friday, saying the “critical thing” is the impact on hospitalizations and deaths.

“That link has been severed by the vaccine, but it has not yet been completely cut,” he said in a clip bundled with broadcasters. “This is one of the things that we are watching very carefully, and it is too early to say what the decision will be before June 21.”

Just over half of all UK adults have so far received two doses – but that leaves almost half without maximum protection.

About one in 10 people in hospital with Covid-19 in sensitive areas last week had received two injections, Hancock told MPs, showing that the vaccine is also “not 100% effective”.

It is also clear that there will not be 100% vaccination. The questions the government is therefore faced with are: how effective are doses and what threshold of hospitalizations and deaths is acceptable for the economy to fully reopen?

There are also political calculations on what is a matter of trust between the people and the government. Voters have been promised vaccines will get them out of lockdown, and Johnson is eager to keep his promises.

The government has some leeway to relax some measures – rather than all – on June 21, as the legal framework for Covid restrictions is in place until the end of September.

Jeremy Farrar, a member of the government science panel responsible for advising on the pandemic response, said he was “cautiously optimistic” that the restrictions could be lifted. He said vaccines held the key – in the UK and around the world.

“This is perhaps the most difficult British political decision in the past 18 months,” he said in an emailed statement. “The best way to protect the UK from future variants is global vaccination. As long as the virus continues to circulate, it will continue to mutate. “

