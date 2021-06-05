Rushed US Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan Not a Good Idea, Pak NSA Says





By Sajjad Hussein

Islamabad, June 4 (PTI) Pakistan’s national security adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is not a good idea and Washington has assured Islamabad that it will not would not become a “scapegoat” in the midst of the process that could create a security vacuum in the war-torn country.

The United States announced the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by September 11. Pakistan has said it is concerned about a security vacuum in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal due to a stalemate in the peace process.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Yusuf said Pakistan has always wanted peace in Afghanistan and that the hasty withdrawal of US troops from the country was not a good idea.

(The) United States has assured us that Pakistan will not become a scapegoat amid the withdrawal (of American troops) from Afghanistan, but only time will tell if they (they stay true to their word) like the history suggests otherwise, ”Yusuf said.

He said it was too early to predict if they (the United States) will stick to their words.

Yusuf also stressed that Pakistan should maintain its bilateral relations with the United States, which continues to view Pakistan as a regional actor, without compromising national interests.

The approach remains regional. (However) they (the US) have turned away from the Af-Pak and are now obsessed with China, seeing India (as a country) that has a role to play (in this equation), has he declared.

He also denied reports that Pakistan allowed the United States to continue using its air bases.

This was communicated very clearly to the Americans, so it is not debatable, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had opposed the war in Afghanistan for 15 years, thus allowing the United States access air bases after their withdrawal. Afghanistan was not on the table.

It is important that all stakeholders in Afghanistan come together for a political settlement, the NSA said.

Yusuf also placed emphasis on the economic stability of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan economy could not function without support from the outside.

And for that, only Pakistan can give them regional connectivity, and for investments from China (and the) United States, Pakistan is the only hub. Afghans need to understand this, he said.

He reiterated that following the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan wanted bilateral relations with the United States, but with a focus not on what the United States can give us, but on what we can take from the United States.

The Afghans would have to decide their own fate, adding that any terrorist activity in Afghanistan was not acceptable to Pakistan, he said.

President Biden announced in April that all US troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 of this year, ending the country’s longest war, spanning two decades.

The United States and the Taliban signed a landmark accord in Doha on February 29, 2020 to bring lasting peace to war-torn Afghanistan and allow American troops to return home after America’s longest war.

As part of the US-Taliban pact, the United States agreed to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan within 14 months.

There are currently 2,500 US troops left in Afghanistan, the lowest level of US forces in the war-torn country since 2001.

Since the US-led invasion that overthrew the Taliban after the September 11, 2001 attacks, America has spent more than $ 1 trillion to fight and rebuild in Afghanistan.

About 2,400 American soldiers were killed, along with tens of thousands of Afghan soldiers, Taliban insurgents and Afghan civilians. PTI SH CPS AKJ CPS

