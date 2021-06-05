Does Trump really believe he will be “reinstated” in August? TrumpWorld is a confused mess





On Thursday afternoon, a new report in the National Review, longtime voice of the mainstream conservative movement, TheNational Review, confirmed much of what we had heard in previous “reports” on Twitter from New York’s Maggie Haberman. Times: Donald Trump apparently thinks it will happen in August. , he will be “reinstated” as commander-in-chief.

Haberman announced the supposed news on Tuesday, tweeting that “Trump has told several people he is in contact with that he expects him to be reinstated by August.”

Trump has told a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects him to be reinstated by August (no, that’s not how it works, but just by sharing the ‘information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0

Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

In a Thursday afternoon article titled “Maggie Habermanis Is Right,” National Review reporter and columnist Charles Cooke confirmed Trump’s thinking. Apparently, the ex-president also thinks that the old Sens. David Perdue and Martha McSally, both defeated by Democrats in the last cycle, will also return to power after the end of “audits” in Georgia and Arizona (respectively).

“I can attest, speaking to a range of different sources, that Donald Trump indeed believes very sincerely that with former Senators David Perdue and Martha McSally, he will be” reinstated “in his duties this summer after” audits “of 2020 elections in Arizona, Georgia and a handful of other states have been completed, “Cooke wrote.” I can also attest that Trump is working to recruit journalists, politicians and other influential people to enact this belief not as a fundraising tool, infant trolling, or trial balloon, but as a fact. “

While Cooke, speaking to a largely conservative audience, seems convinced that Trump believes in the bonkers August hypothesis, which likely originated from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, many right-wing circles remain very divided on the theory.

The Daily Beast reported that Lindell believes he is behind the idea that is now stuck in Trump’s head. “If Trump says August, it’s probably because he heard me say it publicly,” Lindell told Daily Beast reporters Will Sommerand Asawin Suebsaeng on Wednesday.

When contacted for comment on this story, the bedding mogul declined to discuss the matter directly, telling this reporter, “You don’t exist in my world! You are a terrible, horrible journalist! Lindell declined to comment on the nature of the conversations he may or may not have had with Trump, but during a media appearance Thursday night he redoubled his belief that Trump would be back in the White House. by the end of August.

While some experts have been willing to give Lindell’s fantastic theories a lot of air, including right-wing agent Roger Stone and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, others on the Trump train are pushing back, eager to give the impression that they are still attached to reality. .

“No one is more MAGA or PRO TRUMP than me and this ‘TRUMP thinks he’s going to be president in August’ is BS. No one thinks so. These are hysterical Democrats trying to find a new excuse to quash supporters from Trump, “Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly tweeted,” SHUT UP. “

Likewise, right-wing radio host and former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka has poured cold water on Lindell’s election fraud allegations, even though he peddles Lindell’s products on the air.

Gorka, who peddles Mike Lindell’s MyPillows but throws cold water on his electoral fraud theories, is now talking about blocking ultra-MAGA caller numbers he disagrees with.

Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) June 3, 2021

On Thursday night, Jenna Ellis, who was one of Trump’s many legal advisers in his attempt to reverse his electoral defeat, appeared frustrated with Lindell’s claims. “Mike Lindell should be going back to law school… for the first time,” Ellis tweeted.

Respectfully, Mike Lindell is expected to return to law school … for the first time. #Crisis unit

Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 3, 2021

In the InCooke National Review article, he writes:

The scale of Trump’s illusion is quite surprising. This is not just an eccentric take on the facts or an interesting weakness, nor an irrelevant example of anguished gossip after the presidency. It is a rejection of reality, a rejection of the law, and ultimately a rejection of the entire American system of government.

He concluded by stating the obvious: “There is no reinstatement clause in the Constitution of the United States. Hell, there’s nothing even quite like a reinstatement clause in the Constitution of the United States.

In an interview Friday morning on the right-wing cable network Newsmax, Trump adviser Jason Miller claimed that the stories that Trump believed in a magical reinstatement in August were “not true.” Maybe that settles?

. @ JasonMillerinDC debunks Trump by saying he will be “well by August”.

“It is not true.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/9f4wlzYl5O

Newsmax (@newsmax) June 4, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos