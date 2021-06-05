Covid doesn’t know when it will end, another disaster awaits Indonesia next year

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Not yet had time to grow positively, the Indonesian economy is already facing challenges for next year. One open challenge that can arise and should be anticipated is the taper tantrum which is feared to occur in accordance with the central bank’s policy tightening plan.

Currently, the central bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve, still maintains interest rates. However, it looks like the federal funds rate hike could come sooner than initially expected.

At first, participants at the Fed’s Policy-Making Committee (FOMC) meeting were inclined to expect the key rate to hike in 2023.

However, in the latest projections reflected in the dotplot, more and more FOMC members expect the benchmark interest rate to rise next year. Market players too.

This estimate comes after inflation expectations are now on the rise in Uncle Sam’s country. Indeed, the Fed has raised its inflation forecast for this year from 1.8% to 2.4%. In other words, the possibility of the US benchmark interest rate rising faster seems a necessity.

This concern was directly conveyed by President Joko Widodo. He revealed that the key to Indonesia’s economic growth throughout this year will depend on economic data in the second quarter.

“Our goal in the second quarter is to jump around 7%. It’s not something easy, it’s not something easy,” he said.

Jokowi pointed out that this year the government has set the economic growth rate in the range of 4.5% to 5.5%. If it does not reach the growth rate of 7%, it is not impossible that the objective of economic growth throughout the year will not be reached.

“So if we don’t reach the 7% figure, further economic growth in 2021 may also be unattainable, even though we have global economic uncertainty, there is uncertainty about the pandemic,” he said. he explained.

Indonesia is indeed required to recover more quickly in order to avoid the risk of the taper tantrum that occurred in 2013. In addition, it is likely that the US central bank will abandon its ultra-accommodative policy of tightening, known as tapering name off.

When this happens, the national economy will find it increasingly difficult to recover. The reason is that the period of temper tantrum will only increase the uncertainty. The flow of foreign funds will also go from a number of developing countries to more secure locations.

This concern was also expressed by the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati. He said that there are several instruments that are in preparation in anticipation of this.

“We have learned lessons from earlier phenomena such as the taper tantrum in 2013, where expectations of US monetary policy normalization could encourage a reversal of capital flows from developing countries,” he explained.

On a related note, Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo is also wary of a slowdown or reduction in stimulus measures in the form of securities purchases in the debt market. by the Central Bank of the United States or the Fed.

“In the financial market, there has been an increase in yields on the US Treasury due to the large fiscal stimulus of US $ 1.9 trillion. This uncertainty is still relevant, although it has grown somewhat. mitigated due to the clarity of the Fed’s direction, which this year will not diminish, “he said.

“But next year, we still factor in the possibility that the Fed will start changing its monetary policy, start reducing the liquidity intervention, and even tighten and raise interest rates,” Perry continued.

One of the steps to anticipate this is to enter into cooperation with authorities such as Bank Indonesia (BI) and Financial Services Authority (OJK) regarding the deepening and development of financial markets.

The government agrees that a deep, active and liquid domestic financial market is necessary to improve market stability, which in turn will reduce SUN’s performance.

