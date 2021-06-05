Covid mismanagement and Bengal poll debacle shakes BJP leadership

The beating in the Bengal elections and its impact on national politics where Narendra Modi’s aura of invincibility has been tainted, coupled with the possibility of a third wave of Covid on the back of a fierce second, seems to have shaken the senior management of RSS-BJP.

The brass have held eventful talks to take stock and prepare for the looming challenges.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and nine other top leaders from the BJP ideological source are in the midst of a three-day informal meeting in Delhi to discuss, among other things, “post-election violence in Bengal” and a third pandemic wave in the aftermath of a second that exposed the Modi government’s shortcomings like never before.

BJP leader JP Nadda is expected to chair a Saturday and Sunday session with party secretaries general, again to assess the emerging situation with particular emphasis on preparations for the next round of assembly elections.

BJP leaders believe that the elections in Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee singlehandedly faced and defeated the mighty BJP led by Modi and Amit Shah, shattered the perception that the BJP is unbeatable, and careful planning is needed on all fronts.

Prior to these two meetings, the leaders of the RSS and the BJP had separately and jointly held unplanned discussions, signaling the nervousness in the ruling camp. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale first met with BJP leaders in Delhi and then traveled to Lucknow, the seat of Uttar Pradesh where elections are scheduled for early next year, to get feedback.

Internally, party strategists believe the defeat of Bengal, compounded by the extreme anger over the Centre’s mismanagement of the second wave of Covid, has seriously tarnished the image of the BJP. Now, if a third wave of Covid sweeps across the country, it could have a devastating impact on party politics, in addition to disrupting people’s lives and livelihoods.

Six states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat – will go to the polls in 2022. With the exception of Punjab, the BJP governs all other states.

As Uttar Pradesh is the culmination of elections to be held in the first half of 2022, Gujarat, the home state of Modi and Shah, will gain attention in the second half of the year.

BJP strategists believe the results of state polls in 2022, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, will set the tone for the country’s politics.

Although RSS leaders claimed that the three-day Bhagwat meeting had nothing to do with politics, at the same time they acknowledged that post-election violence was high on the agenda of the talks.

“The situation after the election in Bengal is very worrying. He needs the country’s attention, ”said one RSS leader. “We also need to prepare for a possible third wave of Covid, learning from what the country has faced recently. “

The RSS-BJP had gone head-to-head in the Bengal elections, turning them into a high-stakes battle in a state the Saffron camp sees as important to its ideology. The result was a blow, admitted the leaders of the BJP.

The desperation of the BJP became all the more evident as the central government and the party tried to assert themselves in Bengal, through the governor and the investigative agencies, despite the rejection of the population.

The RSS also, in a statement, urged the Center to intervene and “take all necessary measures” to ensure that the Mamata government acts against those who engage in post-election violence. The BJP had alleged that its cadres and voters were being targeted by Trinamul, also trying to give it a community spin in line with its campaign tactics that bit the dust.

As the main RSS leaders met, a junior Union minister and a BJP spokesperson had a virtual interaction with party officials in Kerala on Thursday over the post-election violence in Bengal, attempting to expand its action.

The main reason for the continued surge in Bengal and disruptive tactics, according to BJP insiders, was fear of losing leaders, cadres and even voters as the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha approached.

After the Bengal debacle, the RSS and BJP are worried about the elections in Uttar Pradesh, fearing that the political fallout and people’s anger over the government’s fight against the pandemic will leave the party vulnerable.

“While the second wave of coronavirus appears to be easing, we are concerned about a third wave. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for February-March and if the third wave hits just before that, we could be in trouble, ”said a BJP leader.