The country’s economy has improved, says CM Usman Buzdar





LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI is the most popular political party that has improved the country's economy. However, he regretted that the opposition did not accept the economic development of the country because they did not want the common man to prosper.

Independent candidate of PP-84 Khushab, Malik Amjad Raza visited Prime Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and announced his membership of the PTI while trusting the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar. The PTI has taken effective steps to address public issues, he said. The Chief Minister greeted him saying that the PTI was the most popular political party that had improved the economy. However, he regretted that the opposition did not accept the economic development of the country because they did not want the common man to prosper. The CM advised the opposition to realize the facts.

The PTI had come to power to serve the masses when the conspirators would be frustrated, he added. The people would not allow the leaders of the PDM to play with their future, concluded the CM. Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA was also present.

ASHRAFI: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed issues of mutual interest.

He appreciated the measures taken by the government of Punjab to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, promising that religious scholars would continue to play an active role in this regard.

The whole world has also recognized the measures taken by the Pakistani government and the Ulemas and Mashaikh will give their full support to the government for the promotion of unity, peace and brotherhood, he added. The CM said that the promotion of societal norms of tolerance, harmony and brotherhood is a necessity of the moment and the provincial government has recognized the role of religious scholars in this regard. The ulemas had fostered harmony in society and their role in the intellectual struggle against fanaticism was laudable. We must follow the golden principles of tolerance, peace and harmony to make this world a great place to live, he added. Usman Buzdar appreciated the role of scholars during the corona pandemic in educating people to get vaccinated. The government would transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

INSPECTS CLEANLINESS: Usman Buzdar visited different areas of the provincial metropolis to check the cleanliness provisions as part of the Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par program. He drove his vehicle unmanned and expressed deep indignation at the poor clean conditions in parts of the city. Under his leadership, LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan was removed from his post and ordered to report S & GAD, according to a document released on Friday. Those who fail to solve public problems are not allowed to stay in their posts, he said. Paperwork will not be tolerated and no compromise will be made on cleanliness, he added. APP

