No evidence Trump invoked federal insurgency law. And he is not yet president.





A widely circulated Facebook post claims the country is under Donald Trump and military control because Trump, less than a week before his successor’s inauguration, invoked something known as the Insurgency Act.

The Facebook user claims that “a high-level and trusted military source” confirmed that Trump signed the law on January 14, giving himself two more months as president; that the army extended it for two months until May 20; and “most likely extended again by the army which is now in command. I am assured that he is still president.”

It’s a new take on a previously discredited claim. There is no evidence that Trump invoked the Uprising Act. And he is not yet president.

The inauguration of President Joe Bidens took place on January 20, and Trump ceased to be president at noon that day.

The Insurrection Act, signed by President Thomas Jefferson in 1807, empowers the president, in limited circumstances, to deploy the army and federalize National Guard troops to quell certain situations, including civil unrest, insurgency or rebellion.

The law has been used to send the armed forces to quell civil unrest on several occasions in the history of the United States. He was most recently invoked during the Los Angeles riots in 1992, after four white police officers were acquitted for beating a black man, Rodney King, by the side of the road.

But there is nothing in the law that would allow a president to extend his term.

“The law on the insurgency does not in any case give an additional time to the outgoing president. It only authorizes the president to use the military to assist counterinsurgency states at their request, to enforce federal law in times of unrest, and to help enforce federal constitutional rights, “said Scott Anderson, expert. in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, citing Title 10 of the US Code. “These three authorizations require a proclamation first, and none authorize the president to use the military in a manner contrary to federal law, including by subverting the results of a legal federal election. “

In Trump’s final days as president, false allegations surfaced on Facebook that he invoked the insurgency law and would be invested as president again. There was no evidence that Trump invoked it, or that he issued the required proclamation “ordering the insurgents to disperse.”

“Every previous president to invoke the Uprising Act has complied with this requirement,” Anderson said. “Trump has never issued such a proclamation, so regardless of what he did or did not sign on January 14, he did not take the necessary steps to invoke the insurgency law.”

Syracuse University law professor Mark Nevitt, whose specialties include constitutional law and national security law, said there was no evidence that the National Guard was federalized or that the The army was activated under the Insurgency Law.

“President Biden is currently the Commander-in-Chief and Lloyd Austin is the Secretary of Defense; they have legal authority over the military,” he said.

We are reviewing the Pants on Fire post.

