Changing regional security | By Dr Mehmood-ul-Hassan Khan





Changing regional security

THE PRESIDENT of Tajikistan HE Emomali Rahmon has just completed his two-day official visit to Pakistan during which he met various senior officials, including Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and discussed in depth issues of mutual interest, regional stability, Afghanistan and, of course, economic cooperation.

Ironically, the visit of the Tajik President opened a hot new debate in most regional capitals and international media groups in which the timing, purpose and usefulness have now been called into question, having a valid direct correlation mainly with the Afghan question.

Some media reports suggest that the US military will seek to reposition some of its troops in Central Asia after its big decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The New York Times (April 2021) reported that US officials had been in contact with Kazakh, Uzbek and Tajik authorities about the possibilities of using bases in the region.

Diplomatic sources also confirmed Pakistan’s alleged support for a US military base in the country.

But the foreign and interior ministries categorically denied it and called it non-factual, false and unfounded.

Therefore, the warning given by the Taliban to countries in the region to stay away from this type of arrangement with the United States seems effective and decisive. However, rigorous Track II diplomacy is still underway.

The Tajik President has a great vision to revolutionize the country’s macro-economy by pursuing diversified but integrated policies of massive industrialization, green energy, innovation, artificial intelligence, reduction of the dependence of the economy. from the country to agriculture and the current SCO presidency would provide appropriate proposals to achieve the desired goals of socio-economic prosperity and sustainable growth in the days to come.

During his meeting with the Tajik President, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to improve defense ties with Tajikistan, as the two countries signed memoranda of understanding for cooperation in various sectors, including defense.

Memoranda of Understanding Regarding the Academic Cooperation Agreement between the Tajik Technical University named after Academician MS Osimi and the Indian University of Pakistan, the Cooperation Agreement between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Cooperation Agreement between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Protocol of Agreement between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan, Memorandum of Understanding between the Public Finance Agency Control and Combating Corruption of the Republic of Tajikistan and the National Accountability Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have been signed.

In addition, agreement between the two countries for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergency situations, agreement between the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of ‘art and culture memorandum of understanding between Tajik Language Institute, Dushanbe Tajikistan and Pakistan National University of Modern Languages ​​were also inked.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding between Tajikistan Technological University and Comsats University in Islamabad, an agreement on international road transport, a cooperation program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tajikistan and a joint statement on the next steps in building a strategic partnership for regional solidarity and integration have also been concluded, signed and written

The wide range of memoranda of understanding and agreements compromising business activities, economic cooperation, education, cultural collaboration, regional stability and peace and last but not least the sciences and the arts clearly indicate the sincere efforts of leaders to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister maintained peace in Afghanistan, essential for regional connectivity, socio-economic prosperity and energy cooperation with Tajikistan.

He said the two countries shared their concern that Afghanistan would return to instability without a political settlement after the withdrawal of US forces.

Even non-state threats, mainly climate change, were also discussed as they posed a common threat to Tajikistan and Pakistan due to the two countries relying on glaciers for their water supply.

The Tajik President also highlighted the political measures initiated by his country to fight climate change and preserve glaciers, such as the call to declare 2025 the International Year of the Preservation of Glaciers, to which Prime Minister Imran Khan also affirmed the support from Pakistan.

Speaking on other regional issues, Prime Minister Imran stressed that the potential of the whole region could only be fully realized when there is peace in the region, stressing Pakistan’s relations with India.

The two leaders also discussed issues surrounding Islamophobia and why it has continued to spread.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the link between Islam and terrorism were the main reasons for its spread.

As a leading regional expert from Tajikistan and the CIS, I submit that the signed MoUs would strengthen the legal framework for bilateral relations between states, which would further improve the chances of investment, trade, agriculture , connectivity and healthcare.

Rapidly changing geopolitical and geostrategic scenarios have forced all countries in the region, especially in the crosshairs, to devise a common strategy during and after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, otherwise its ramifications would be colossal for all. countries in the region.

The Republic of Tajikistan now holds the presidency of the SCO, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the organization.

Tajikistan The SCO Presidency has very valuable projects in the field of security, i.e. assistance in strengthening practical cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, trafficking drugs and cross-border organized crime

. More recently Pakistani Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) President Dr Bandar Hajjar inaugurated the construction of power lines 113 kilometers from the border. pak-afghan in Nowshera as part of the Central Asia-South Asia Regional Trade and Transport Project -1000) at a virtual event.

The CASA-1000 project is a 1,270 km power transmission line that exports excess hydropower produced in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan.

The transmission components of the project are financed by the IDB, the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the UK Department for International Development and USAID at a total cost of 1 , $ 17 billion.

The CASA-1000 consists of building a mega power transmission line to transport some 1,300 MW of electricity from hydropower plants in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Afghanistan (300 MW) and to Peshawar in Pakistan (1,000 MW).

The author is director, member of the expert council in geopolitics / economics, CGSS.

