Donald Trump is rapidly losing his grip on public attention, new study finds





Then-President Donald Trump delivers a statement in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, January 8, 2020 (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

If the attention is on, former President Donald Trump is going bankrupt.

Trump has largely lost his status as one of the country’s top journalists since stepping down and being misrepresented by major social media platforms, new analysis says, raising questions about whether the former president will be able to maintain his grip on the public conversation. The vise that propelled him to victory in 2016 as he contemplates a potential candidacy in 2024.

Trump’s media attention was so lacking, in fact, that he hit the bottom of the SocialFlows Trump Index, a scale that measures social media engagements on stories about Trump on a scale of 100 to zero, 100 measuring maximum attention. The scale is calibrated so that a 50 represents the score Trump received in an average day during his last year in office.

SocialFlow, a company that posts content to social media platforms for more than 300 outlets, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, found that if Trump had hit 100 on the scale in the aftermath of the Capitol Riot , he’s had a score of less than one in several days since leaving office.

The analysis comes as the question of how Trump will exert his influence weighs heavily on American politics, especially within the Republican Party. While some Republicans, like Rep. Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.), Pushed to leave Trump behind, others have remained more loyal to the former president. Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) argued last month that the party cannot “excommunicate” the former president.

“Certainly, the attention is topical in the world of politics and at the moment [Trump] doesn’t get as much attention as it used to, ”said Jim Anderson, CEO of SocialFlow, in a recent interview with National Review. “He’s going to have to find a way to regain that ability not just to tweet… but to get his message across on a platform.”

Anderson said that while the trump count was expected to decline to some extent, past presidents generally don’t get the same attention they did during their tenure, it was surprising how much the readings got. been weak.

I’m not sure anyone would expect him to drop below one on a scale of zero to 100, he said. It was a mess. We had to redefine the bottom of the index.

However, Trump’s decline in attention since leaving office has been compounded by the loss of his biggest megaphones: his social media accounts. Shortly after the Capitol riot in January, Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump from his platform in January, citing the risk of further incitement to violence. Meanwhile, Facebook announced on Friday that it would suspend Trump until at least January 2023.

While Trump’s tweets were widely in the news for nearly four years, he has struggled to find such an effective way to hold public attention since his removal from the platform. He started a blog, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” to communicate with his supporters, but it was closed this week just 29 days after it was first posted. He would have received very little engagement online.

Meanwhile, clicks to Trump stories fell 81% from January to February, 56% from February to March, and 40% from March to April, according to SocialFlow.

The removal of Trump’s blog, a decision on the status of Trump’s account by the Facebook Oversight Board, and the GOP drama surrounding Cheney’s ousting of Cheney from his role as Republican leader have all been recent news events that have drawn attention. Trump’s media attention. However, none caused a remarkable surge in attention or a sustained wave of attention, according to data from SocialFlow.

The highest mark Trump achieved on the SocialFlow Index in the past three months was a 32 on May 13, the day after Cheney was removed from his post as President of the House Republican Conference for his repeated criticism. of the former president. The Trump Index rating fell to 14 the next day and to six the next day.

Anderson says it’s a chicken-and-egg question to try to deconstruct whether the media is writing fewer stories about Trump because people are less interested or if people are less interested because there are fewer. reports.

I think it’s both to some extent, he said, adding that the chaotic January news cycle that surrounded Trump’s final days has likely left many readers and journalists with a high level. of fatigue.

Even once Trump returns to Facebook, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to “control the narrative and get the media coverage that he was before,” Anderson said.

“The media may be just as tired as the consumers,” he added. “And there has certainly been a lot of criticism from the media on the left and the right for the way they have chosen to cover President Trump and politics more broadly. “

He continued, “We’ll have to see that it’s entirely possible, but the media is in a very different place, so when we get to the 2024 presidential election, you might find that the media coverage of your behavior is very different, and he may or may not be able to recover that.

While Trump pitched the idea of ​​launching his own social media platform, Anderson notes that the former president may ultimately be forced to choose between money and attention; Trump is said to have demanded a large upfront payment from any social platform he partners with in exchange for the followers he would likely bring to the new social network.

A payment to Trump would likely leave any eventual social platform that partners with him less money to spend on product development and commercialization.

“It’s an important choice for him,” he said. “This obviously has financial implications for him if he gets paid to go on one platform, but it also has important implications in terms of likely success, not all platforms are created equal.”

“Freedom of speech is not the same as freedom of access,” Anderson added. “He can say and put on his own site whatever he wants to say. But that doesn’t mean that a social platform is obligated to broadcast it and it certainly doesn’t mean that the media is obligated to report it.

