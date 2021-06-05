David Dimbleby: Boris Johnson’s approach to the BBC is pretty scary





FORMER Question Time host David Dimbleby said Boris Johnson’s approach to the BBC was “quite frightening”.

The 82-year-old journalist was interviewed by Jorg Schindler for Spiegel International, Germany’s largest news site, on the future of the BBC under Conservative rule.

The long-read article looked at the pressure on the BBC by Johnson and the upcoming appointment of Paul Dacre as head of Ofcom, and what effect this might have. The veteran political expert, who hosted Question Time between 1994 and 2018, is currently making a documentary ahead of the BBC’s 100th anniversary and giving his take on the future of the public broadcasting company. READ MORE: Why do the same people keep appearing on BBC Question Time? And the article itself refers to the fact that many believe that the BBC is “currently fighting for its very survival” amid the Tory cuts, and that it has become the hotbed of “controversy and scandal”. The main “bitter fights” cited by the article were the Scottish independence referendum, Brexit, the Iraq war and the Falklands war. And former BBC mainstay Dimbleby was scathing in his assessment of the broadcaster’s future and said that although he had seen many prime ministers come and go, the BBC has still survived. The article reads: “‘I was at a charity lunch with Mrs. Thatcher well in her tenure,’ he [Dimbleby] reports. “I said: you came saying that you were going to empty the BBC. You seem to have done nothing. Why not? And his answer was really interesting. She said: Because every time I try to do anything at the BBC, people come out of the woods to defend it. “That’s the way it always was,” says Dimbleby. The BBC, he said, would dissect politicians and their arguments, with political leaders “constantly attacking” the BBC in return. “The broadcaster has always done their best,” he said, when he fought off those attacks. What when the pressure got too much? “Then the BBC would appeal to the electorate above the heads of politicians. It is the only way. “Now, however, Dimbleby doesn’t know if the BBC can still be saved. “Rarely in the past has the media been as defenseless as it is today,” he said, “and never before has the government launched such aggressive attacks as those now coming from Boris Johnson.” “’Margaret Thatcher was still mad at the BBC, but she didn’t want to destroy it,” he says. But he’s not so sure about Boris Johnson. What he’s doing, Dimbleby says, is “pretty scary.” The article adds that it all started with Brexit, when the Vote Leave camp “caricatured the broadcaster as the seat of the EU’s bootlickers” that were disconnected.







